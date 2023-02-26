How NZ dresses: festival style at Splore

It’s New Zealand’s “greatest costume party”, and the 10,000 festival-goers attending this year’s Splore have brought their best and brightest to Auckland’s Tāpapakanga Regional Park.

In amongst the muddied shoes and bare feet, fans liven up the soaked festival grounds with bursts of colours and sparkles, shedding their glitter on the dance floor.

The event is a celebration of the body and all the ways it can transform, whether that be through makeup or face paint or bold clothing. The only thing Splore-goers are concerned about is having fun and being as outrageous as possible.

READ MORE:

* Splore’s 'costume revolution' aims to transform the culture of festival fashion

* How NZ dresses: Street style at Lorde in Wellington

* All black everything: The inevitable return of stylish uniformity



Kerry

How would you describe your style?: A balance of masculine and feminine – I’m trying to smash the gender binary. As men, we have to be brave and step out of the boxes society puts us in.

What brings you to Splore?: I’m helping to run my market tent, Captain Fantastic costumes.

Misuzu

How would you describe your style?: Inspired by the sea.

What brings you to Splore?: I come here to play Mickey Mouse!

Scottie and Kate

How would you describe your style?: As outrageous as we could think of.

What brings you to Splore?: We’ve come with six Dutch friends – we wanted to give them the Kiwi experience.

Shannon, Imogen, Ryan and Ella

How would you describe your style?: Bright.

What brings you to Splore?: The food, the vibes, and the fact that you can bring kids.

Cam

How would you describe your style?: 70s boa-chic.

What brings you to Splore?: I’ve always heard about how fun Splore is, so I flew from California to be here.

Maddy

How would you describe your style?: Save Mart-chic.

What brings you to Splore?: A good time with friends.

Kash, Texlonghorn, Maddog Monday, Emma, and Matt

How would you describe your style?: Confused pseudo-minimalism.

What brings you to Splore?: Maddog DJ’ed last night!