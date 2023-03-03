This week's best celebrity looks were designed to stand out

If you’ve been following this weekly column for a while now, you’ll know that we’re partial to an unexpected celebrity ensemble – whether it be interesting, outrageously fun or even slightly weird.

We’re not interested in the merely pretty (though we can appreciate that too).

This week’s collection of looks embody that approach, from no pants to star-shaped bra tops and Kermit the Frog green - read on for our favourites.

Best vintage

Zendaya’s pink flower adorned SAG awards gown by Valentino received most of the attention this week, and while it was gorgeous, it overshadowed this insanely cool star-shaped bra and pant matching set that she wore earlier in the week at the NAACP awards.

A recreation of a Prada runway outfit from 1993, she is serving supermodel like no other young star – or even model – right now.

“Nobody has ever been more gorgeous than this,” wrote Kiwi Melanie Lynskey on her post.

If I were being pedantic, I would say that the bottom of the bra top could be a better fit (like the original) –usually I wouldn’t be as critical, but Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are always about a flawless fit and perfecting of details (see this video of him preparing her to pose at the SAG awards for proof). - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best ensemble dressing

These snaps of Suki Waterhouse with the cast of Daisy Jones and the Six immediately brought two things to my mind: Alexa Chung in the 2010s, and Alicia Keys singing "concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there's nothing you can't doo" with Jay Z in New York.

Variations of denim undies, trashy chic faux fur and deliberately ripped sheer tights were plastered all over my wall as a teen for style inspo, much to my father's concern.

Channelling the fictional rock star Daisy Jones, Suki stole the show in this get-up and her caption really says it all: “The top of the Empire State Building in no pants. a dream come true.” - Lara Daly

Best maximalist

Sometimes there’s an outfit that’s so strong you can’t decide if you love it or hate it. These polarising looks are often the ones you find alongside scathing commentary on the Daily Mail worst-dressed lists.

An outfit that makes you stop and think, and evoke opinion, is one that wins in my book. And Julia Garner in Gucci at the SAG Awards is one of these.

On first impressions it’s great. It’s got an interesting shape, texture and colour, not usually seen on the red carpet.

My second impression is that I hate the styling. I’m never a fan of a pink eye, and I love Julia’s glorious natural curl. But I really appreciate someone going for it, and that sleeve is just too good to dismiss. - Rebecca Wadey

Best in pink

‘Pink’ seems to have become a weekly category in this Friday column, and here we are again, this time care of actor, comedian and craft goddess Amy Sedaris at the premiere of season three of The Mandalorian.

Amy is fun and a bit weird in the best way (I highly recommend following her on Instagram where she reshares the most random things), and the same could be said of this dress by the British designer Molly Goddard.

The textured bodice, ballooning hem and watermelon pink shade all add to a look that conveys her charming confidence in her weird and wonderful self. - ZWA

Best minimalist

My love for a voluminous dress with pockets is well-documented and this Brandon Maxwell number that Tracee Ellis Ross donned for the NAACP Awards is breathtaking.

Tracee (and her stylist Karla Welch) have taken it to another level with the exquisite styling.

How perfect are hands casually in pockets, weighed down with astonishingly sparkly bangles? “I just bought this dress on FWRD for delivery a year from now lol,” commented Chrissy Teigen on Karla’s Instagram. Lucky woman.- RW

Best nerd

Pedro Pascal is on a roll. I included him last week, and he continues to deliver with this slightly silly geek chic ensemble that is very “Golden Girls-core with a tinge of Velma from Scooby Doo” (Evan Ross Katz wrote that, and why try to top perfection?). I was not surprised to read that it’s by Gucci, including a silk shirt from Harry Styles’ collaboration – it’s not a competition, but I think Pedro pulls off this vintage vibe better than Harry.

The line between librarian/uncle/professor and ‘fashion’ is very fine here, but what makes it work is his attitude, the unexpected vintage-inspired colours, and the styling – the addition of the oversized glasses and the cashmere jumper worn just so. - ZWA

Best Kermit impression

Zoe and I also do a good Kermit impression around the Ensemble office, in Twenty-seven Names’ green corduroy from last winter.

But we aren’t celebrities, so I’ll award this one to Amanda Seyfried, who gave one of the best TV performances I’ve ever seen in The Dropout and is thankfully still on the award circuit with it, serving us lewks that include this incredible green Prada (extra points for the volume and the pockets, duh) which would be inappropriately casual if not for the glorious train.- RW