Why celebrity power couples are dressing alike

Is it chic or cringey to co-ordinate your style with your significant other? Three newly-minted celebrity couples have been photographed à deux this week, confirming that they are a) “officially together” and b) completely in sync when it comes to style.

The way they match-up sartorially can incidentally tell us a lot about the early stages of their relationships. Attenborough would have a field day with the semantics.

The signalling of dominance or compliance. Via a new taste for Dior coats, or a fresh aversion to once-loved tailoring, we can see where there is give and take – in some cases literally pinching from the other’s side of the wardrobe.

For celebrities, it’s not just about romance, it’s the joining of two personal brands. Surely there is no greater demonstration of adoration than adapting one’s own carefully-honed image to harmonise visually with a new beau, or tolerating wearing green when it’s really not your colour?

And it shows commitment. Once you’ve synergised your looks, you’re in it for the long haul (or else you’ll strategise a breakup makeover in due course).

Director Tim Burton, 64, and actress Monica Belluci, 58, luckily, have both always loved to wear black. Gothic glamour is their newly-merged brand aesthetic; they didn’t let up even on a minibreak in Madrid this week.

She, for him, appears to have completely removed any remaining trace of colour from her wardrobe – aside from the flash of a red sole on her Christian Louboutin platform heels. He, for her, has polished up compared to the more unkempt grooming and oversized suits he wore when he was married to Helena Bonham Carter (their brand, when united, was also gothic, yet more kooky).

For actor Damian Lewis, 52, who has been pictured repeatedly with the Kills singer Alison Mosshart, 44, since September, it has been he who has adopted more elements of her rocker look.

He has always enjoyed a lively suit, sure, but note the number of new statement coats and colourful leather jackets that have come into his wardrobe of late. He’s squaring up to the pastel puff faux furs and camo shearlings worn by her. Next to her turquoise 1970s-esque outerwear, he would look utterly boring in a standard black bomber.

They also coordinate when it comes to casualwear; splitting their time between his home in London, and hers in New York, they have found a common language in black skinny jeans and New Balance trainers.

Some who seek to make a sartorial statement need only to ask a designer house to dress them as a pairing. For the supermodel Elle Macpherson, 58, and guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, 54, going matchy-matchy was as simple as selecting two complementing outfits from the same Dior look book.

One can imagine them, perusing the catalogue over coffee, deciding what they (plural) might wear to sit front row together at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

In the end, they mastered stealth wealth in their beige longline coats – hers a trench, his a crombie. Note the attention to accessories – both also picked lug sole boots and angular, visorish sunglasses to complete their look.

The fact that labels are knowingly creating and promoting coordinated couple outfits shows that there is value in the exercise. Being seen as a fashion power couple can yield great dividends.

Just ask Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have won the cover spot on this month’s British Vogue, their baby son also in a matching leather nappy to complete the family branding look.

British Vogue/Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky do matchy couple style for the cover of British Vogue.

The Jaggers did it in the 1970s. Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall looked sharp and sleek together in the 1940s.

The Beckhams may have taken the whole thing too far in the 1990s, whether in their matching Cadbury-purple outfits at their wedding reception, or their his ’n’ hers glossy leather suits. But, hey, it has worked for them.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ double denim disaster of 2001 could have signalled the beginning of the end of their relationship, but it still became an iconic image, referenced repeatedly by fashion commentators even today. In the social-media age, it’s called #CoupleGoals.

Whether the couple stays together probably doesn’t matter. These pairs have all at some point – consciously or not – decided that they look stronger and more memorable styled as a duo. Even if, in private, they still argue about whose turn it is to empty the dishwasher.