How NZ dresses: Superfans in the line for Harry Styles

Stuff style reporter Tyson Beckett talks to Harry Style fans about their style and what they expect for the upcoming concert.

Feathers, cowboy boots and diamantes are the go-to outfit choices for the 40,000 fans expected at Harry Styles’ first show in Aotearoa since 2017.

Styles is known for his colourful and exuberant outfits which play with gender, but his fans are not to be outdone. His concerts are synonymous with a riot of fashion: many hardcore fans have been planning their outfits for months and opted to add DIY elements to really stand out in the energetic crowd.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Colour and playful vibes dominate the outfits at Harry Styles in Auckland.

Catch all the looks from fans there early in the day below, and read their predictions for what the man himself will be wearing when he takes to the stage at Mt Smart Stadium.

Leonie Kerr and Jodel Kerr

Tell me about your outfits:

Well, this was inspired by Harry's Coachella outfit... and you've got to go with the boa. So, anything with bright colours, cowboy hat.

How much should you spend on your tickets today?

$400 each. So we've got the early entry VIP ones.

Can you please describe Harry’s Style in three words?

Out there, that’s two, and fun.

Georgia Crabb, Claudia Hall, Josie Fletcher and Kyla Owen

Whose idea were the matching outfits?

We knew we wanted to match. We all went up to Hamilton for a trip to Spotlight because we’re from Taupō, which has nothing. We bought the fabric and she [Kyla] is our sewing extraordinaire.

How long did it take to sew them?

Kyla: I did most of them after work. I was pretty much up until midnight most nights last week. And then did the finishing touches this morning, little edits.

Predictions for what Harry will wear tonight? Will he match you?

I hope so! As long as it’s not a plain black suit [like his 2017 concert]. That was disappointing. He better up his game.

Peri Bailey and Cerys Lewis

Please tell me all about these outfits

These [jeans] are actually an old 21st birthday outfit. My mum very kindly put on the patches. And then there’s a little vintage scarf top and a hat from my 23rd birthday. Reduce, reuse, recycle, in a fun way.

This hat I made for Peri’s 21st birthday. It’s got my name on it there. And then, just your nice feather boa and these pants I bought from ShowPo.

Can you describe your style in three words?

Eclectic, colourful, and also lazy sometimes. I chuck it on and go.

Colourful, I like girly things, and lazy as well. When I’m at home I just wear whatever.

What is the most iconic Harry Styles outfit?

What was he at the other day and he had his arms out, and he looked like the rainbow fish? I think it was an awards show and he looked delicious.

What do you hope he’s wearing tonight?

I want him to be wearing something really super fun. I either want him to be doing cowboy or the kiwi top with the kiwifruit, and it's sparkly. That’s very onbrand.

Kaia Burns

Talk me through your outfit

I got this at an op-shop, it’s a kids top. Then I’ve had this for a few months, it’s a skirt I got from Glassons. I think it was on sale. My shoes are from Dangerfield.

You’ve just been at the merch tent. What did you buy?

I got a tote bag and a Love On Tour t-shirt.

How much did it cost?

$105

Nikki Perry and Kirsty Roby

Talk to me about these outfits:

We've been following Harry around Australia dressed as peas in his pods.

So how many shows have you been to?

This is number seven.

Has he noticed you yet?

He talked to us in Melbourne.

What did he say?

You’re dressed peas, and then he counted peas and miscounted them.

Kara Levick and Zara Codyrec

What have you bought with you?

Chips, a snack, bread, water and some lollies.

Tell me about your outfits, please:

It's not that exciting. Just some funky pants. We got matching sunglasses.

How much do you think you spent on the look today?

We spent more on tickets. Like tickets were a priority. And then we were like, clothes can just be whatever we find.

Please describe Harry's style in three words.

Fun, iconic, just amazing.

Have you thought about your Census form?

My mum did!

Fiona Karani

Please tell me about this incredible top

I actually got this top for my sister for the first show in 2020 but she decided not to wear it, so it’s mine.

What song are you most excited about seeing tonight?

If I could pick any song, I'd want him to sing Carolina. Or From The Dining Table. Or anything from Harry Styles.

Any predictions for what he’ll wear?

I really hope it’s a denim vest. I know he’s worn that a few times, but I hope it’s a vest.

Emma Tansley

Talk me through your outfit please:

Basically just a faux strawberry. Actually matching with my boyfriend, but he's on the other line. He's not a VIP. Unfortunately.

How much did your VIP ticket cost?

Do you know, I actually can't remember. My friend got them on behalf of three of us. So I was just like, here's some money you don't want to think about it.

What song are you most looking forward to seeing tonight?

Oh my goodness, maybe a Little Freak, to be honest. When I first heard it I was like, oh my god, it's so good.

Antonea Zaloumis and Amber Vis

Tell me about your outfits:

So my sister made the skirts for us, and then I terribly sewed the tops, they’ve got to work around some boobs and stuff so...

How long did it take you to get ready today?

Oh we started at 10, and we just finished and got the Uber so that's like, what, three hours? It was a long process, it took an hour for the makeup.

If you don't mind me asking you how much did you spend on your tickets today?

$405

Have you filled out your Census?

I have not.

Please promise me you’ll do it in the line.

I don't want the fine!

I promise I will make her do it in the line.

The fine is more expensive than your tickets

Okay, I'll be doing my census.

Kandus and Bailey

Where have you come from?

Palmerston North. We flew up last night and they lost our luggage but then they found it again, thank god.

Can you tell me about your outfits?

This was inspired by a shirt that Harry wore.

Fun comfy loose, easy to dance in, flat shoes.

Predictions for what he’ll wear tonight?

I hope he has the hitties out. We’re manifesting.