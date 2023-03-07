'The only animals you'll ever see on our catwalk are alive': Horses made for a magical sequence at Stella McCartney

A model walks the runway at Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week show, while ‘horse whisperer’ Jean Francois Pignon directs horses in the background.

Backstage after her show in the chilly but historic military equestrian school at Paris Fashion Week, designer Stella McCartney is irrepressible.

She’s been fighting against animal cruelty in fashion for nearly 30 years and confesses to being “devastated” by all the leather and feathers on other catwalks this season.

According to Peta, more than one billion animals are killed for the global leather industry every year, while leather tanning still mainly requires toxic chemicals harmful to humans and the industry.

But rather than walking away from the industry in despair, she’s doubling down.

It’s more than three years since she sold 50 per cent of her company to the luxury leviathan LVMH. Under that deal, she has access to state-of-the-art technologies and research.

Her new collection features Mirum, a plastic free plant based leather alternative, along with bags made from apple and grape skins.

Also new: a white mushroom (or Mycelium) derived bag. It’s the first time mushroom skins have been available in anything other than black.

“It sounds small, but it’s a big step,” she says. “We’re making progress every season.”

She also has influence as a sustainability advisor to LVMH which owns Dior, Celine, Fendi (a house that originated in fur), Givenchy, Loewe, Kenzo, Loro Piana and Marc Jacobs.

Any sign of enlightenment there? “Yes, “ she says. “You’ll start to see some new developments later this year”.

Meanwhile, on her catwalk, as her models marched along the sandy ring, half a dozen grey horses separated from the main catwalk by a single rope performed a magical sequence of synchronised movements that at times risked distracting from the clothes.

Never work with animals. But the clothes - mainly black, red, cream and tobacco, held their own in the end.

Oversized, cinched-in checked jackets with big shoulders, shrunken waistcoats, low slung trousers, strapless dresses that riffed off traditional gabardine trenches, teeny mini skirts worn with thigh high rubber based boots, horse prints, slinky one-shoulder column dresses and desirable ankle length coats… this is a return to what McCartney does best: classics with a carefree, sexy attitude.

McCartney drew parallels with the horses. Their horse whisperer, Jean Francois Pignon, famously doesn’t use saddles, bridles or any form of tack. McCartney, who, like her late mother Linda, is a keen horsewoman and horse lover, says she’s wanted to work with him for years.

“The only animals you’ll ever see on our catwalk are alive,” she said, in what sounded like a challenge to other fashion houses. “This is about showing you can live in harmony with animals and the environment and still wear great clothes”.