The good, the bad and the deliberately ugly from Paris Fashion Week

“What the France are those trousers?” a friend back home messaged me on WhatsApp during the latest round of shows at Paris Fashion Week.

She was asking, specifically, about the boots so tall they’d grown a waistband, presented by Victoria Beckham, Alexander McQueen and others. Off the catwalk, they did look quite comical – would you hang them in your wardrobe or fold them into a shoebox?

That’s the thing about fashion shows. A huge percentage of what we see is completely unrelatable to anyone living in the real world. But the purpose of said designs, like any artistic statement, is to start a conversation, lighting up the comment box and putting the brand in question on your radar as a noteworthy provocateur. In this case, job done.

In Paris this season it felt as though some of the typically “safe” designers were trying to stir, while others who had previously relished in showmanship were turning their backs on it. We saw a lot of deliberately ugly clothes. Brutalism for the body was an overarching theme, with challenging silhouettes.

The binding of one’s upper arms to one’s sides, as shown in different guises at Rick Owens and Loewe, would indeed be a tricky trend to practise on the daily commute. There were so many shoe styles, from clownish flats to sculptural pedestal platforms, that were not made for walking.

At Balenciaga, the bulbous shoulders on motorbike jackets could be inflated or deflated depending on where on the scale – from pedestrian to freakish – you wish for your proportions to lie.

But we also saw plenty of wearable beauty; creations that perhaps didn’t get as much air time as the more outré statements, but which may ultimately be the pieces that women want to add to their own wardrobes next autumn.

Here are the eight items to note...

Power shoulders and tails

Every jacket at Saint Laurent came with extreme shoulders and many featured elongated panels that looked like tails. Scarves and strips also grew out of coats at The Row and Stella McCartney, while Victoria Beckham also championed outsized blazers. “These are the biggest shoulders I’ve ever done,” she said, “A jacket with a broad shoulder, and legs poking out, that’s what feels desirable to me now.”

Balloon trousers

If you don’t fancy volume up top, do it with trousers. The pleated pantaloon shapes at Louis Vuitton were matched to softly draped jackets, for a fresh take on a pinstripe suit.

Other takes on the style were spotted at Chanel, this time cropped as shorts and cuffed at the knee, worn with contrasting tights and stompy black boots – designer Virginie Viard called this the new way to do monochrome.

The jacket reimagined

For designers seeking to be seen as experimental this season, the jacket was where it started. Blazers were deconstructed at Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Victoria Beckham, the inner workings of the tailoring process now visible as decoration on the outside. Beckham’s trench coats were also innovative; the colourful silk satin linings became contrasting sleeves.

The statement skirt

If you buy just one wardrobe update for the season ahead, make it a talking-point skirt. After years of dominance from dresses, all skirt shapes are now back on the agenda, from pencils to A-line cuts. T

he only rule is to go bold: at Dior it was all about blurred macro floral prints, while at Paco Rabanne, sequinned column skirts were paired with fuzzy mohair knits.

The fluid dress

Some of the most exciting eveningwear options appeared to be the most effortless. A single gold clasp seemed to hold together a dress made of draped duchesse silk at Loewe. The concept was worked by designer Jonathan Anderson into several off-shoulder silhouettes, inspired by the idea of a satin robe hanging from a nail on a door.

The new black tie

The Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli had felt inspired when his teenage daughter raided his wardrobe before heading to a party.

“She’d taken one of my black suits, white shirt, and black tie and was on her way out the front door,” he said backstage. As such, every look in his collection was completed with a skinny black necktie, for a new eveningwear statement.

Embellishment extremes

From coats at Loewe to tunics and matching bags at Givenchy, we saw many looks so loaded with crystals and glass beading that they rattled. Backstage at Alexander McQueen, designer Sarah Burton explained that her beguiling gowns were designed to mimic the muscle fibres in Leonardo da Vinci’s anatomical sketches.

The knitted three-piece

Tonal knitted looks are still a hit in Paris. Variations were everywhere, but none did it so consistently and convincingly as Hermes. A favourite takeaway: match up your knitted skirt, jumper and scarf next winter for a coordinated three-piece.

With just a subtle styling trick, designer Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski had perhaps the final say on wearable luxury for the season ahead: “These may be the most boring clothes on Earth, but [I’m bringing] surprising creativity to them.”