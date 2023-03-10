This week's best celebrity looks were sassy and spirited

It has been a busy week on the celebrity circuit, from the glamour of Paris Fashion Week to the various award shows and events in LA leading up to Monday’s Oscars ceremony.

That meant there was plenty of fabulous fashion on show, including one look with an iconic history – read on for our pick of standout ensembles.

Best horse girl

Olivia Rodrigo’s whole brand is the noughties through the lens of someone born in 2003, with some attempts more successful than others. This look, for the Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards where she attended with Lana Del Rey, really does reflect the era better than any Y2K rehash – and that’s because half of it is the genuine article.

The horse pants are vintage Chloé, from an iconic 2001 collection designed by Stella McCartney (who, days after Olivia wore this, presented another collection for her namesake label also featuring horse motifs; non-fashion nerds may recognise the pants from a 2001 episode of Sex and the City). The minimal brown leather boob tube completes the early noughties look. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best cool mum

Anyone who watched Girls knows that Jemima Kirke could make a potato sack look painfully cool (most of the clothes she wore to play Jessa were her own, or styled herself) so it makes sense that her naked dress moment would be this good. It's up there with Rose McGowan at the 1998 VMAs or Zoe Kravitz’s 2021 Met Gala look, both killer versions, but I love how this Acne Studios dress is just as whimsical as it is sexy – a sheer body stocking with artfully placed pressed flowers. Cute!

The actress just had a huge week of fashion slaying at Paris Fashion Week, hopping from Givenchy to Isabel Marant to Paco Rabanne looking glamorous, smoking ciggies on the cobblestone streets, clearly having the time of her life being a cool mom, not a regular mom.

It sounds like the fashion police at home keep her humble though – she captioned a round-up of her looks on Instagram: "My kids said I looked stupid and that I’m an embarrassment. I told them they’re just bitter because I went to Paris and I forgot to feed them yesterday." - Lara Daly

Best short and sassy

Ayo Edebiri plays such a tightly contained, no nonsense character in her breakout role as Sydney in The Bear (which won her best supporting actor at the Independent Spirit Awards) that seeing her have so much fun with fashion during her much-deserved moment in the spotlight is giving me so much joy.

She was one of my best-dressed at the recent Golden Globes, and looked incredible in an infinitely wearable dress by UK-based Kiwi designer Emilia Wickstead at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This Oscar de la Renta dress is short and sassy, perfectly befitting the spirit of the Spirit Awards which are traditionally held the week prior to the Oscars on a marquee pitched on Santa Monica Beach and by all accounts appear to be genuinely fun. Cheers! - Rebecca Wadey

Best dishevelled

Ethel Cain is proving somewhat of a muse for Miuccia Prada, walking in her second Miu Miu show this week amongst a stacked runway that also featured tastemakers Emma Corrin, Mia Goth Amelia Grey Hamlin and Zaya Wade. This was stunt casting at its finest.

Like the whole collection, Cain’s look was a study in contrast and friction. Modest skirt lines and sensible cardigans rubbed against sheer fabrics while models walked out in not much more than their undies. Gloriously dishevelled hair abounded.

There was a lot to love: the tobacco browns and humorous touches throughout, and lots that felt challenging: like the return of the peep toe heel. It’s 2010 again and I’m not complaining. - Tyson Beckett

Best ambassador

Another young actor on-the-rise who likes to push boundaries, play with hard and soft and dance the fine line between breathtaking and challenging, Taylor Russell’s perfectly suited to her new role as an ambassador for Loewe. She served up no less than two incredible weeks in the space of a week.

Firstly, modelling a preview of the AW2023 collection which is an architectural marvel, and next, this dress at the Independent Spirit Awards which is so interesting and geometric it doesn’t appear skimpy despite the lack of midriff. I’m obsessed with these arm loops, and have looked at it through multiple angles to see if they’re actually closed loops that double as optional sleeves. So far it’s keeping me guessing (which deserves extra points tbh).

Also love her on-trend bleached brows. It’s this kind of risk-taking I’m desperate to see on the red carpet at the Oscars next week. Who will deliver it? - RW

Best from the archives

Olivia’s 2001 Chloé was great, but this incredibly hot red velvet halterneck dress worn by Kerry Washington takes the award for best vintage reference this week. It’s the literal dress worn by Whitney Houston at the BET Walk of Fame Awards Gala in 1996, from the archives of designer Marc Bouwer, and it's giving supermodel of the world vibes. - ZWA

Best just pretty

I read a gossip story from someone who sat behind Kerry Washington at an Adele concert last week, and she had her phone out and was bobbing and singing the whole show. This is the spirit through which I view this Elie Saab dress.

She looks so beautiful, like she appreciates the power of this dress to add to her beauty and improve her mood. The exquisite colour palette, the flowers, the strategic sheerness... Kerry is styled by the legendary Law Roach. And this dress gives me modern-day vibes of the most iconic of Elie Saab outfits, the one Halle Berry wore when she won her Oscar in 2001. - RW

Best crowd

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stuff style reporter Tyson Beckett talks to Harry Style fans about their style and the concert.

I'm not a huge Harry Styles fan, but even I was swept up in the fun of dressing up for Tuesday's concert which had one of the best-dressed crowds I've seen in years.

The build-up to and show itself was a reminder of the unapologetic joy and devotion of fangirls (and boys), with so many creative looks amongst the all-ages crowd – an explosion of colour and self-expression. The waste from all the cheap feather boas was gross though!

Harry's own Love on Tour wardrobe has featured plenty of bold custom looks by Gucci, including sequin jumpsuits, embellished vests, leather pants and groovy jackets – New Zealand got a T-shirt... At least it had a sequin mermaid/whale tail on it? - ZWA