Lunchtime Shop: Great dresses for pregnant people that aren’t maternity wear

These dresses will work for each stage of your pregnancy.

When asking the pregnant people in my life (there are a lot at the moment) for their maternity wear recommendations, a theme quickly emerged. “This isn’t actually a maternity dress but...” was the sentence that prefaced most endorsements.

With all the other changes going on during pregnancy it makes sense that you’d find comfort in shopping at the stores you already know work for your style and identity. Maternity clothing has come a long way from the days when mumus best worn barefoot in a field abounded, but nowadays there are plenty of perfectly suited options on the racks in the stores you already shop at too.

There are also economic reasons for eschewing maternity wear. One way to get the most out of your maternity wardrobe is by buying things that will adapt with your body, and that you will want to wear in your post-bump life too. If you don’t know where to start: our easy-wearing suggestions are below.

Gorman dress, $71 (on sale)

The loose, swinging shape of this soft cotton dress makes it particularly wearable.

A real pull-on and go option, it works with boots, sneakers or sandals as well as over tights or under knitwear.

Seed knit dress, $190

Crafted from a stretch blend of cotton and wool, this relaxed knit dress hugs your curves nicely, but then kicks out, so you don’t feel as if you’re wearing a sausage casing. The deep V-neck opens up the dress nicely, so you’re not overwhelmed with the knit fabric.

Kowtow T-shirt dress, $189

This is essentially a big t-shirt, AKA very comfortable. The removable tie offers the option of definition early on, and then can be removed completely later when something free flowing is more wearable.

Seed linen dress, $170

A tiered triangular style means there’s room for you to grow into this linen dress without it drowning you during the first trimester.

Zara midi dress, $86

Dresses with shirred busts are a nice option that stay fitted up top (even as they expand with you), but are a little more forgiving down below.

Ezibuy wrap dress, $90 (on sale)

A wrap style is great for someone getting used to their changing body, as well as being very handy when breastfeeding. A busy print hides stains well too.