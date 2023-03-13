Thrift Club: I haven't bought new clothes for four years

Hamilton fashion designer Gina SInclair upcycles unwanted clothing into new garments and save money in the process.

With food prices climbing and a recession looming, New Zealanders are looking for ways to stretch their wallet further. Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

Name: Gina Sinclair

Location: Hamilton, Waikato.

Thrifty habit: No new clothes

Four years ago, when Gina Sinclair stopped buying new clothes, saving money wasn’t on her mind. Saving the planet was.

“It was because of fast fashion and the effects that is having on our planet,” explains Sinclair.

"There is so much new clothing being produced each year and I didn't want to add to that.”

Meanwhile her reframed approach to clothing has potentially saved her thousands.

Sinclair, who has her own sustainable fashion brand, G-Gees, says her adoption of the “no new” rule came about because she had to "live what I talk."

Previously the 36-year-old would shop at chain shops like The Warehouse, Glassons and Jay Jays, but now you’ll find her re-wearing items, swapping clothes with friends or upcycling pieces she buys secondhand in op-shops.

Sinclair’s make-and-mend approach might sound difficult, but she insists the skills are easy to pick up if you have the time and desire to learn.

Many patching and visible mending tutorials can be watched online for free, or people can attend in-person for low cost.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Gina Sinclair rewears, swaps and upcycles her clothes.

While the 36-year-old’s own love of sewing was acquired recently, it’s a skill that’s been in her family for generations. Her mum made her first ball dress and her first sewing machine was a gift from her Nana.

“I've recently started darning my own socks,” she laughs, “to varying degrees of success.”

Other upcycling successes include “some very cool 80s type dresses” that have been reworked into new styles, sans shoulder pads. Kilts also have “so much material, and it’s such good quality wool.”

Supplied Gina Sinclair has not bought new clothes in four years, potentially saving her thousands.

Since she started her endeavour, Sinclair has only bought one truly new item, a pair of trousers, purchased at the beginning of last year from a small local designer.

“I'm probably only buying something [of the not new variety] maybe once every six months. I do one in, one out. If I buy something for myself, I take something out of my wardrobe that I haven't worn in ages, and donate or sell it on.”

“I see something I really love, and then I think ‘do I love it enough to get rid of something from my wardrobe’. Which really helps to stop the impulse spending.”

The money saved

Sinclair estimates she spends “at max, like 100 bucks a year” on new (to her) clothing, with op-shop purchases ranging from $5-20 per item.

In contrast, Inland Revenue’s 2020 Household Expenditure Guide estimated the average person in the Waikato (where Sinclair lives) spends $52.70 a week on clothing and footwear ($2740 a year).

Sinclair is also aware that sourcing clothing in op-shops and online and then mending or reworking them takes time, which is a resource some people do not have the privilege of.

The tips

Sinclair says there are plenty of things the average person can incorporate into their own thrifty wardrobe: