Oscars 2023: The most iconic celebrity red carpet looks in Oscars history

The Oscars celebrate the best in film, but it’s the red carpet that has helped it become synonymous with the best of Hollywood glamour and celebrity.

From extravagant gowns to classic suits, the Academy Awards have given us some of fashion’s most memorable moments.

There are some incredible looks that we haven’t included below, like Angelina Jolie and her leg Atelier Versace (2012), Madonna in diamonds and fur by Bob Mackie (1991) and Cindy Crawford in red-hot Versace (1991) – but these are our personal favourites for varying reasons, because of the symbolism of what they represent to being simply beautiful.

Cher in Bob Mackie, 1973

When I think best dressed at the Oscars OF ALL TIME, my mind immediately goes to Cher. No one did red carpet glamour better than her, especially in the 70s. She’s had so many iconic looks, a credit to her close relationship with costume designer Bob Mackie, who started working with her in the late 60s on the Sonny and Cher show, and dressed her for almost every red carpet event over the decades since.

Theirs was one of the best designer/celebrity collaborations of all time – Mackie knew how to let her Vegas Showgirl shine, but always in a way that looked modern and pushed the boundaries.

It’s hard to choose a favourite Oscars look of hers (the floral sarong-skirt and bralette she wore in 1974, that diamond black gown with the crazy headpiece in 1986; I could go on) but I loved her 1973 Oscars look the most.

She looked like a bronze statue in an embroidered gold two-piece by Mackie, showing off her ridiculous dancer’s torso, a waterfall of silky black hair and long pink nails. Peak Armenian Barbie doll Cher, a look that’s inspired many celebrities since (she’s been a huge style icon to Kim Kardashian, and one that I'm sure will be on designers mood boards for years to come). - Lara Daly

Bjork in Marjan Pejoski, 2001

There is so much hype surrounding the Oscars red carpet as a bastion of classic Old Hollywood glamour and ‘good taste’, but I really could not tell you a look that I remember from the past five or 10 years. What does immediately come to mind is The Swan Dress.

It was ridiculed at the time, but we all know it – even those who aren't interested in fashion or the red carpet – and that makes it iconic.

Bjork is a true artist, so I don’t believe this was her intention (it was way deeper than that; she’s talked about how it was meant to be a message about fertility) – but this dress was so ahead of its time in terms of stunt dressing. If someone wore this now we would not blink an eye, and it would go viral on TikTok. To me, that says a lot about how far fashion and pop culture has come since the hideous early noughties (I hope!) in the sense of allowing people to express themselves as they really are through fashion, even on the most traditional of red carpets. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Michelle Williams in Vera Wang, 2006

I can’t remember what came first, my love of yellow worn with a red lip or Michelle Williams wearing this Vera Wang dress to the 2006 Oscars in support of her best supporting actress nomination for Brokeback Mountain (on her arm was co-star and partner, the late Heath Ledger who was nominated for best actor).

Vera Wang has never been one of my favourite designers and to this day when I remember she was responsible for my favourite red carpet look, I am surprised. This look (and the role she wore it in honour of, of course) took the Dawson’s Creek alumni out of the teen TV genre and escalated her as both a movie star and fashion icon. - Rebecca Wadey

Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001

A dress so good it has its own Wikipedia page. This is the dress Roberts wore to collect her best actress award for Erin Brockovich in 2001. Best actress and best dressed IMHO. 22 years later, this black and white gown remains so modern looking that if I saw it on the red carpet today I would google "Julia Roberts wears Paris Georgia?"

In actuality the gown is the work of Valentino, originally designed as part of his 1992 couture collection and pulled from the archives for Roberts to wear. In 2008 the Italian designer said that watching Roberts collect the award in his dress was the high point of his 45-year career! - Tyson Beckett

Halle Berry in Elie Saab, 2002

Halle Berry made history as the first Black winner of the best actress category in 2002, in an epic gown that is another that instantly comes to mind when I think ‘Oscars’. The Elie Saab gown featured a taffeta skirt and mesh bodice with cleverly placed flower embroidery – an early, and chic, example of the ‘naked dress’ that’s so common today. – ZWA

Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture, 2019

This was the very beginning of Hollywood’s obsession with ‘Pierpaolo Pink’ (the hue named after designer Pierpaaolo Piccoli’s favourite colour). This dress is a glorious interpretation of both the colour and Valentino’s exceptional talent for volume. It’s part sleeping bag, part couture and all glam.

Extra points for the pockets which give it the appearance of being joyful to wear; the antithesis of the scrawny joyful starlet look that’s often seen. NB by the end of 2021 we were all sick of this colour, no matter how masterfully Pierpaolo used it. But we’re bracing for another reincarnation of it with the launch of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie later this year. - RW

Grace Kelly in Edith Head, 1955

Nowadays in the world of so fast its almost disposable fashion, a lot of (positive) noise gets made when stars like Cate Blanchett wear one of their custom-made outfits more than once. Back In 1955, the year Grace Kelly wore this stunning mint green silk gown to the Academy Awards to collect best actress for The Country Girl, it was much more commonplace to rewear outfits.

Kelly had worn this exact dress, made by legendary costume designer Edith Heap to the film's premiere the year before and would wear it again later in Life Magazine. The dress has gone on to become synonymous with Old Hollywood Glamour, for good reason. - TB

Zendaya in Vivienne Westwood, 2015

The dress is gorgeous, of course. It's Westwood! Divine. But this look is iconic in how it helped shift conversations about how we talk about celebrities and red carpet fashion.

The star was a baby 18-year-old when she wore this, with her hair in locs; later described by Giuliana Rancic on the outdated show Fashion Police as looking like she “smells like patchouli oil or weed”. What in the actual?!

Rancic was widely criticised, and later apologised; Zendaya responded by describing the comments as “outrageously offensive”.

This was the same year that #AskHerMore became a thing, with some stars saying they wouldn't talk about who they were wearing (I disagree with the concept: most stars use the red carpet to make money and build their brands, and a lot of craft and creativity goes into these looks). But that, along with the response to Rancic's comments, really did change the approach to red carpet fashion as being about more than the dress – it's the person, and the story behind it. - ZWA

Sharon Stone in the Gap shirt and Vera Wang skirt, 1998

In 1996 Sharon Stone was getting ready for the Oscars (she was nominated for her role in Casino) when her designer gown was run over by a delivery truck. She called in the costume designer from the film who saved the day by helping her pair a black Gap turtleneck with an Armani tuxedo jacket and black Valentino skirt. That’s not my favourite Sharon Stone Gap Oscars collab, but it set the scene for the brilliance that was to come two years later in an outfit that was actually planned.

This crisp white shirt, worn unbuttoned and plunging, tucked into a ruched lavender coloured skirt had many Oscar stalwarts clutching their (Tiffany & Co.) pearls. Sharon was ahead of her time, with Zendaya wearing a look eerily similar last year. - RW

Celine Dion in Dior, 1999

As much as I am loath to draw attention to anything related to John Galliano, we can not talk about Oscars outfits that were derided at the time and now fawned over without mentioning Celine Dion wearing a Dior tuxedo backwards to the 1999 awards show.The look was widely mocked, and those that did defend her at the time praised her bravery rather than the actual look. It all seems ridiculous through a modern lens which sees this as a fairly standard, if not very chic reworking of a classic look. It deserved better.

Asked about the look in 2007, Dion told W magazine, “The only thing I have to say about that is, if I had to do it again, I would do the exact same thing.”

I speak now directly to Zendaya (who loves to do her own take on iconic Oscars looks of yore): do this one next, I beg of you. - TB