Rapper Snoop Dogg was welcomed to Aotearoa with a pōwhiri, before meeting fans. He is in the country for his I Wanna Thank Me tour.

Punters at iconic rapper Snoop Dogg’s Auckland concert showed the vibe was Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang as they showed up in their Saturday best.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop, with the genre having huge influence on music, pop culture and fashion – from street style to luxury runways.

That history – and Snoop's role in helping shape the modern 'look' of rap and West Coast G-Funk – was front and centre with the crowd at Tha Doggfather’s second NZ show, held at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena. Think dungarees, bandanna prints, oversized denim, Dickie's, oversized jewellery and fresh sneakers.

Stuff culture reporter Lyric Waiwiri-Smith was there, and captured some of the looks from the crowd.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff How NZ Dresses: Concert-style at Snoop Dogg's Auckland show

READ MORE:

* Snoop Dogg delivers incredible performance to an overbaked Auckland crowd

* Snoop Dogg lands in Auckland for pōwhiri ahead of two-show tour

* How NZ dresses: Superfans in the line for Harry Styles

* Snoop Dogg supports upcoming Kiwi referendum on cannabis



Junior

How would you describe your style? Casual.

Favourite Snoop song? Who Am I? (What's My Name).

Kate and Emma

How would you describe your style? Street style and doggy style.

Favourite Snoop song? Doggy Dogg World.

Jo, Fleur and Sharne

How would you describe your style? Gangsta.

Favourite Snoop song? Drop it Like it’s Hot with Pharrell.

Lua, James, Albert and Liam

How would you describe your style? 90s.

Favourite Snoop song? Gin and Juice.

Isa and Kate

How would you describe your style? South side, born and bred.

Favourite Snoop song? The Next Episode, with Dr Dre.

Tisik and Tangikina

How would you describe your style? Naturally cool.

Favourite Snoop song? Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.

Mia and Aruni

How would you describe your style? Vintage.

Favourite Snoop song? Gin and Juice.

Max and Max

How would you describe your style? The Ridgeline boys.

Favourite Snoop song? B...h Please, with Nate Dogg and Xzibit.