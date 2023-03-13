Oscars 2023: The most fabulous red carpet looks

Last year’s Oscars felt like an out-of-control high school prom night - from the sea of pastel gowns and tuxedos, to the teenage emo PDA from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, a pants-less Kristen Stewart and a shirtless Timothée Chalamet. Then bam! A toxic masculinity slap in the face that no one saw coming.

The scene outside the Dolby Theatre in LA today was notably calmer - the President of the Academy Janet Yang ensured red carpet host Vanessa Hudgens that they were now prepared for anything. A lot of guests wore crisp white, and even the red carpet was swapped out for a subdued nude.

Thankfully, plenty of nominees brought the sartorial drama from Angela Bassett's purple Moschino to Stephanie Hsu taking up space in her pink Valentino gown, Cara Delevingne’s show-stopping Ellie Saab and Dolly de Leon’s cropped red gloves.

Below, our favourite looks from the red carpet as chosen by the Ensemble team and guest commentator, stylist and friend of Ensemble Sammy Salsa.

Rihanna in Azzedine Alaïa

She arrived late, duh. This pregnancy look is actually quite subdued, although what you can't see here in this pic is the cut-outs on the thighs and butt. She looks comfortable and adorably happy, even though she's in full leather and mesh. – Zoe Walker Ahwa

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton

This sumptuous blue velvet top and skirt is a modern, grown up take on ‘old Hollywood glamour’ that the Oscars represent, and is undeniably chic.

I love that it's not a gown - and that it continues Cate's crusade to make the red carpet a little more 'sustainable', with her rewears at recent awards. The top, complete with shoulder pads, is apparently unseen from the LV archives, and the skirt, while new, is made from "sustainable silk". – ZWA

Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli

A heavily draped Grecian gown is far from something I would usually pick, but on Sandra this deep Marigold look just works.

I love her curls, but piling them up onto her head and letting the deep v neckline shine was exactly the right choice. Another winning choice: that beautiful plum lipstick that pops against that stonking necklace. And to think we said the age of the necklace was over. – Tyson Beckett

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

In a sea of white and beige, Jen’s black ensemble came to slay! The clean lines, the right amount of bling and the impeccable neckline really made this one of my favourite looks of the night. – Sammy Salsa

Hong Chau in Prada

Amid the beige, the silver, the cream, and the white - out stood Hong Chau's shell-pink Prada look. The verve and sophistication of Chau's dress was a welcome respite from the prom-attire on offer by Tinseltown.

It managed to be classic and directional all at once. It's a far cry from the maudlin tones of her nominated film, and all the richer for it. My look of the night by a mile. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

Florence Pugh in Valentino

This was a polarising look around the office but amongst a sea of washed out cream, white and beige dresses this one had was perfectly accessorised with attitude. Miss Flo never plays it safe; she dresses for herself, not the Daily Mail reader.

There was a lot of Jolie-esque leg on the (cream) red carpet display but this, exposing her designer hot pants, actually had a purpose. – Rebecca Wadey

Zoe Saldana in Fendi Couture

Zoe Saldana looks like the cat that got the cream in this pleated silk Fendi gown. It's an understated silhouette and colour for the Oscars, but I love all the delicate details and different textures going on in the dress, which reminds me of a vintage nightie in the best possible way. She looks comfortable, and très chic. – Lara Daly