The style makeover which turned Florence Pugh into the ultimate modern red-carpet rebel

Florence Pugh stars in Netflix's new period drama 'The Wonder', which had its European premiere at last month's BFI London Film Festival 2022.

Ask any designer in 2023 which celebrity they would most like to dress, and about 90 percent of them will reply with the same name: Florence Pugh.

The star, 27, who appeared in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling opposite Harry Styles, and played Amy in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, is one of the most exciting actors working right now – and as a consequence of her professional success, one of the most exciting people on the red carpet for some time.

Jordan Strauss Florence Pugh arrives at the 2023 Oscars.

This wasn’t always the case. Until about 2017 she was a classic English rose who looked great in a goddess gown with an up-do, but her style choices didn’t set her apart in any significant way.

Over the past couple of years, though, every appearance has been what the fashion business likes to call “a moment”.

Witness: the orange Nina Ricci by Harris Reed gown she wore for the Baftas last month, with its fan-shaped neckline and mermaid skirt. On anyone else, the dress would render the woman within it near invisible.

Or how about the pale-pink Rodarte slip dress with a pink ruffled tulle cape for the British Independent Film Awards. Only Pugh has the presence to truly carry this off.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England.

Then there was the video from the Venice Film Festival, shared by her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray after Pugh decided to skip the press conference for Don’t Worry Darling.

Clad in a purple Valentino shorts set, she sashays past, raising her Aperol Spritz glass to the camera. Not just “a moment”, but also “a mood” that promptly went viral.

The help of a brilliant stylist cannot be overstated, not just for their taste, but also for their access to and relationships with top designers. Corbin-Murray is one of the best.

She also works regularly with Lily James and Simone Ashley, but with Pugh there’s a certain magic, perhaps a case of a star finding a stylist who truly gets them, or the other way around. Either way, it works.

There’s a balance to the styling too: take the transparent Valentino skirt worn to the label’s show at Paris Fashion Week – it was contrasted with a cropped grey sweatshirt (about as close to couture as loungewear is ever going to get). And the embellished black Erdem top with cape gloves (yes they are a thing) which was styled with wide-legged tailored grey trousers.

Much like the career-defining haircuts of models like Linda Evangelista and Twiggy, Pugh’s blonde crop has also been central to her new image.

It’s versatile in that it can be slicked back, styled as a quiff in waves or a topknot – it looks as fresh and modern as that delicate glimmer of gold at her septum, pierced in 2021.

There’s something so admirable too about Pugh’s determination not to succumb to the normal pressures of Hollywood.

“All the things that [Hollywood executives] were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” she explained in an interview with The Telegraph. “This was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake.”

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022.

She also launched a powerful attack on body shamers who criticised her appearance on Instagram: “I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women,” she wrote.

“We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f--- it and f--- that’, whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

This confidence is reflected every time we see her on the red carpet. It is this which is the most important lesson to learn from Pugh. She’s proof for women everywhere that with the right attitude, you too could carry off any look you like.