The ever-evolving wardrobe of a beauty aficionado and 'competitive fancy dresser'

For years Hannah Wiles embraced a wardrobe of black clothing, influenced by her Wellington roots and career working on the cosmetic floor (“apparently it showcases the makeup you’re wearing to customers”). A move to an office environment saw a shift – or rebellion, as she describes it – with Wiles embracing colour, pattern and embellishment wherever she could, with what she now calls her “cosmetic b….” wardrobe.

“These clothes, along with a banging red lipstick and a fun nail, allowed my naturally introverted self to feel more confident when presenting in front of a room of people,” she explains.

Since she has opened her own business and finds herself on her feet more, her look has embraced a more casual feel in sneakers and her style staple of wide-leg pants (she owns seven pairs).

Wiles, a qualified makeup artist who worked with French beauty brand Guerlain for seven years and describes herself as a “beauty industry lifer”, recently opened the doors to Iris Store & Studio on Wellington’s Victoria St, offering an array of beauty brands and services (including, for the first time available locally, cult brands like Sana Jardin, Lanshin and Kjaer).

I love French style. Timeless pieces with a side of playfulness. Clothing that is comfortable to wear, beautifully made and joyful. Dressing to feel great about oneself rather than to project a certain look. I’m a bit of a Francophile and am known for trying out my school girl French whenever I meet someone with a whiff of a French accent.

Working for seven years with Guerlain and the Interparfums stable of fragrances gave me a lot of practice with a constant stream of visitors from their regional head offices. One of my favourite responses to my efforts was, “it is so cute how you say ‘croissant’. It is so nearly correct”.

Supplied Hannah Wiles describes herself as a “beauty industry lifer”.

In what I thought was a nod to French chic, I stopped colouring my hair in my early 30s (to the abject horror of my hairdresser). In the years since I’ve become increasingly aware of the disparity in society’s attitude to ageing based on gender, which has spurred me to continue letting my hair retain its natural grey.

I’ve noticed a few more have popped up in the past six months after project managing the Iris fit out, but love to run Chloe Zara’s Hair Creme through my lengths after washing to plump out and smooth the strands. Wiry hairs begone!

One of the best things I’ve ever worn was an amazing floor-length, tiered, guipure lace skirt from Camilla and Marc for a celebration of my 40th birthday. It’s beautifully constructed and despite the weight of many layers of lace it’s comfortable to wear.

I re-wore it for a friend's wedding in Malaysia and as soon as I dressed I pulled out a dance move so the layers of lace swirled around me. As we got together with friends at the wedding I asked the ladies there whether their dresses also came with a dance move, which created a super fun mini dance floor on the lawn.

I’m a fairly competitive person and this comes out in spades when dressing for costume parties. You could say I’m a competitive fancy dresser.

I’ve been Charlie Chaplin, I was “pregnant” with a hired belly to a P Party, I’ve worn a shrimp costume to a child’s Halloween party (I don’t have children and was the only adult in costume), and my personal favourite - for a Hollywood themed celebration I found a huge gorilla hand online, which wrapped around my waist, styled my hair in finger waves and went as Ann Darrow. I’m not quite at Heidi Klum’s level, but I like to think I’m a close second.

Supplied Hannah Wiles in her Ann Darrow King Kong-inspired costume she wore to a Hollywood themed celebration.

There are a few reasons behind us naming the store “Iris”, one of which being my love for Iris Apfel. She is unapologetically herself and embraces life with all she has. The way she mixes textiles and prints is genius and continually inspires me to have more fun when I’m choosing outfits.

Throughout my life I’ve thrown myself into new experiences - enrolling in a makeup artistry course as I’d never learnt how to apply makeup; becoming a trainer when I detested speaking in front of people; and now opening a store so I could have my dream job - something Iris Apfel is a great cheerleader for, saying “you only fail if you do not try”.

I don’t feel fully dressed without a spritz of fragrance. I find it magical the way scent can draw out emotions and memories, it can comfort, uplift, remind you of a certain person or time in your life.

I have shared perfumes with a few friends - where we both love the same scent - and wearing it brings them closer to me. Both these scents are limited or seasonal editions (if anyone has a spare bottle of Guerlain Terracotta and Guerlain Shalimar Souffle de Lumiere hit me up!) so we use them sparingly and scour the internet trying to find another bottle.

I have multiple scents in rotation at any time, at the moment I’m wearing a different scent each day from the gorgeous Sana Jardin and Vahy ranges, which we stock at Iris. Fragrance is such a personal thing and is really interesting to sell in store as you have to put your personal preferences aside and just tune in to the customer.

There is no shared language to describe fragrance and as much as you intellectualise and talk about the process of creation and the perfumer’s inspiration, the customer has to feel the juice is for them.

HANNAH’S WISH LIST

Kate Sylvester Doily T-shirt, $129

I remember the Doily tee from the first time around and feel like it would work well in my new life at Iris.

Josh Rosebrook Ultra Peptide Cream, $97

What’s not to love about a brightening and barrier repairing serum with a unique incredible velvety texture? Josh Rosebrook creates next level skincare that feels amazing on the skin and really delivers results. It’s like you can feel his passion for skin when you apply his products. I’m looking forward to adding this to my morning skin routine for some extra plumping without heaviness under my sunscreen.

The Village Goldsmith Natural Pearl Drop Earrings, $490

Many years ago my New Year's resolution was to wear more jewellery, and since then I’ve been slowly collecting pieces that bring me joy. I love natural materials that have a bit of sparkle, so these beauties from our Victoria St neighbours would be a fun addition to my jewellery box.

Juliette Hogan Loren Pants, $699

I’ve been eyeing these beauties up every time I walk past the Juliette Hogan store on Victoria St and think they need to be in my wardrobe asap!

Baina Self Care Set, $253

Self-care is a huge part of my ethos; the importance of taking time in those quiet moments alone is critical in balancing the chaos of modern life. This Baina set, with its pop of colour and organic cotton seems like the perfect addition to my daily routine.

Stacks Furniture Monterey Armchair, $3357

Now that my home office isn’t doubling as a makeup and brow studio, I can finally fit a lush occasional chair in it. I fell in love with the Monterey Armchair in watermelon when I first set eyes on it a few years ago, and think it would create a perfect place to read a book in the afternoon sun with a glass of pinot on my days off.