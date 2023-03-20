The politics of personalised name necklaces

The Princess of Wales wears one; so does Halle Berry, Charlize Theron and Katie Holmes, not to mention several of the Jenner-Kardashians.

I’m not referring to a new “It” bag, dress or designer jacket, I’m talking necklaces personalised with the names or initials of one’s children or partner, which are seemingly everywhere from A-listers to the gym and the school gates.

It’s not hard to see why. The name necklace communicates to the world that your children are your pride and joy, along with your flawless taste in baby names. But is it sweet and sentimental, or just a bit “basic” and cheesy?

I’m on the fence. As a mother to two teenagers, marketing for personalised jewellery is coming at me from every angle in the run-up to Mother’s Day.

Seemingly every jewellery brand has it as part of its offering, from more affordable demi-fine brands such as Mejuri, Edge of Ember and Otiumberg, to high-end jewellery labels such as Loquet London, Annoushka and Sophie Bille Brahe.

Jeweller The Great Frog offers a solid 9ct gold ‘Mum’ ring - a rock ’n’ roll take on the trend, as demonstrated by Paloma Faith, who is often seen wearing hers on her middle finger like a true “boss mum”. There’s genuinely something to suit the style of every modern woman.

These tributes aren’t just limited to children either. In her latest beauty video, Jennifer Lopez wears little more than a towel and a sweet “Ben” necklace.

The dainty piece, which features three capital letters and a little heart, isn’t the first tribute to her husband of less than a year; she also has a chunkier “Jennifer and Ben” necklace as well as a diamond-set “Mrs” necklace, just in case you didn’t know Bennifer is now, most definitely, a forever thing.

Personally, I’m tempted by some of the bolder personalised pieces, because if you’re going to declare your love for someone, why whisper it, when you can shout it from your collarbone?

Take the offering at Roxanne First, whose oversized letters are strung on sparkling strands of rainbow sapphires, and a “Mama” necklace with mother-of-pearl letters. “The ‘Mama’ is so personal to me, inspired by my maternal Italian heritage,” says First.

New York-based Foundrae is big on the spiritual and totemic power of jewellery; its creations are designed to look like clusters of meaningful vintage charms, earning it an impressive list of famous fans including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Wilde. Gwyneth Paltrow is so enthusiastic about initial jewellery that she likes to layer up, so that she’s not only dripping in gold, she’s name-dropping in it too.

Of course, the most famous name jewellery in fashion history is the one worn by Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, whose cursive Carrie necklace became a symbol of female self-possession in the late 1990s and early Noughties. It seems a little sad to me that it’s now less about the woman wearing the jewellery and more a nod to her status as wife or mother.

It’s not for me to judge whether it’s an emotive gesture or a mawkish indulgence - I know many will disagree with me, and they’ve every right to do so. But perhaps it’s time to seize control of the name necklace once again.

Like the much-needed “me time” many mothers will be craving this weekend, the name necklace could be reframed as a symbol of self-love, and a reminder that - even if you spend most of your time caring for others - it’s important to devote some time to taking care of yourself too.