My face is up here: Why fashion is championing boob-centric clothes

*Zoe Walker Ahwa is Stuff’s style editor, and the co-founder of Ensemble

OPINION: “They’re just nipples,” has become a regular refrain when we choose our favourite celebrity ensembles each week and at various awards ceremonies, as more and more celebrities step out in looks that leave little to the imagination.

At last week’s Oscars there were plenty of sheer dresses and freed nipples on display. But the more striking observation was the number of outfits that showcased the breast area to almost comical effect – from Tessa Thompson’s red boutonnière bra top to model and actor Adwoa Aboah’s campy Loewe dress, with two perfectly placed white orchids on her chest.

Olivia Wilde’s tiny black leather bra by Gabriela Hearst peeked out from under a white dress that seemed like it was slipping off. The best, however, was Euphoria star Hunter Schafer in a strategically placed ‘top’ made from a single white feather.

We’ve had various versions of the naked dress (either sheer, or fully clothed and trompe l’oeil effect) and the naked cardigan; we’ve had Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski freeing the nipple on the red carpet, at fashion shows and their Instagram grids. Nudity has become so normalised when it comes to celebrity, that it’s lost most of its shock value. But these looks almost seemed to point out the absurdity of the whole thing.

Some might find deeper meaning. Call it a visible rejection of rising conservatism, particularly when it comes to women’s and trans women’s rights, or perhaps a reflection of the current state of the world.

It probably was just a funny coincidence that last week’s showcase of creative bosom-focused designs at the Oscars coincided with the potential collapse of the global banking system. But in February Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi wrote about the “circumboob – the cleavage trend for a chaotic era”, offering a brief and tongue-in-cheek history of boob-centric ‘trends’ (toe-cleavage, side-boob, male cleavage, underboob and so on) as a possible new economic indicator.

Last year the New York Times explored the “new nudity” as a “form of self-pleasure and power for all body types”, reflecting on undressing in broader terms – cut outs, sheer, visible g-strings, and yes, more visibility of nipples.

They put the trend in the context of politics – #MeToo, the loss of abortion rights in the US, bodily rights – as well as ‘post-pandemic’ freedoms.

“When garments began to disappear a year ago, there was a lot of theorising about post-pandemic freedom and how the spate of public nakedness was simply an expression of pent-up desire for social contact and the breeze on our skin,” wrote Vanessa Friedman.

“It seems increasingly clear, however, that this kind of physical reveal – the let-it-all-hang-out, uncontained, sheer corporeality of it all – is the rawest expression of a new conversation taking place around dress and the body.”

That idea of nakedness equalling freedom and empowerment seems flimsy at best (and takes me back to my first, surface-level flirtations with feminist theory, and the raunch culture of the early 2000s), but this ‘new naked’ is, supposedly, about embracing the imperfect.

It’s not “sexy” in the traditional sense. And many of those Oscar dresses were almost cartoonish in their focus on the bosom; daring onlookers not to stare, or to look and simply shrug. Here are my boobs, encased in a rosette, bedazzled or covered in perky fake orchids: so what?

In fact the more ‘shocking’ thing at the Oscars probably came from Lady Gaga, always a leader in provocative fashion. She wore a severe black Versace gown straight off the runway, fully-covered up with a sheer bustier top and skirt that looked, from the back, as if it was slipping off, showing off the top half of her bum.

Fashion has always had a deep, and oftentimes controversial, fascination with the body. Recently that complex relationship has been in the spotlight again, with years of what felt like progress when it came to ‘diversity' and inclusivity regressing.

Various reports, including analysis from Vogue Business, showed that plus-size models on the runway had decreased across New York, London, Milan and Paris; according to The Cut, only 17 brands included at least one plus-size (a US size 14-plus; that’s roughly a size 18 in NZ) look, and just 3.8% were worn by ‘midsize’ models (US sizes six to 12; NZ size medium to L).

It comes at a time when conversations around body image and beauty standards rage on; and as we see the return of the archaic Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

That is all to say: as fashion embraces more nudity and exposure of bosoms, bums and more, we need to see all types of bodies feeling free to do so.