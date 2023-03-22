Tales from the changing room: Four retailers working to make trying on clothes less soul crushing

Working in retail since she was 16, Liz Viviani knows all too well that changing rooms can be bleak spaces for body-positivity.

Harsh lighting, flimsy curtains that gape so widely at the sides that they offer nary a modicum of privacy, mirrors that throw back such warped reflections you suspect they've been picked up at a fun fair.

The gamut of issues you can run into inside changing rooms is wide and wretched, and that's before you even start discussing issues with the clothing.

With the continual rise of online shopping, making the physical shopping experience more enjoyable is more important than ever. So across Aotearoa, a growing number of fashion sellers are seeking to make their changing rooms more enjoyable, and empowering spaces

Finding Your Fit

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF At Found in Hamilton, Liz Viviani tries to foster an environment where customers feel sheltered.

Having worked in women’s fashion since she was 16, Hamiltonian Liz Viviani knows inside out the factors that can lead to a bad dressing room experience.

"Even things like the colours of the walls, and how the lighting reflects on you in the shadows, that type of thing can not be so flattering," she says.

When she opened her own retail space, Found Store (co-owned with Ann-Maree Parsons) in 2020, Viviani knew getting the dressing space right was crucial. In their first pop-up space, the changing room was "a tiny little bitty room", but when they extended into a permanent retail space, they prioritised larger changing rooms, with sturdy curtains, not just for customer comfort, but also "to accommodate for prams and wheelchairs."

It's just one way Viviani tries to foster an environment where customers feel sheltered. When a customer tries on a garment, Viviani always suggests they take multiple sizes. That's because "sizing is just different with every single clothing brand”.

With a career's worth of experience across many clothing brands, Viviani says, "that's really easy for me to grasp and not feel offended by. But I can understand how that can be really daunting."

To combat feeling defeated if something doesn't fit, Viviani recommends being totally transparent with your feedback. "I always ask if there's anything that they like about the item? 'Do you like the length of that? Do you not like the colour?' There's usually a reason why they've taken an item into the fitting room. And we can kind of keep going from there and figure something out."

What you wear when you hit the shops also makes a difference. Stick to the staples, says Viviani. "A T-shirt and jeans would be good... Definitely a slip on shoe or not something that's like a high top lace up." Even ensuring you're wearing your run-of-the-mill underwear can help you feel more at ease. "I’d probably just say something that's quite common, that you would want to wear every day."

Leading the way

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sarah-Jane Duff says spaciousness is the key to customer comfort at her boutique Lost and Led Astray.

In Auckland, Lost and Led Astray designer Sarah-Jane Duff is so enmeshed in the world of plus-size fashion that it's not until she takes a step back, that she sees all the ways her retail offering is specialised.

"What I've created is a space where your body is worthy of fashion, and clothing that actually fits your body, rather than just sized up to go around your body," she considers."One of my friends said from the moment you walk in [to the store] your body feels welcome, and that was really nice to hear."

"I have a huge changing room, which was deeply intentional. It feels more luxurious to be in a bigger space when you're getting changed. When you're in a bigger body, you take up more space, but also, you should be allowed to take it up, it's actually accommodating that we all actually are so different, and making sure that you’re welcome to take up the space rather than feeling minimised, to shrink it into a space."

This thoughtfulness extends outside changing rooms too, where spaciousness is a key consideration."Not being able to move down aisles or around things is quite problematic."

“Even the chair for someone to sit on matters. I made sure that that would fit a big bum, and wouldn't be really low.”

Another easy way to encourage inclusion is by having your whole offering accessible. “I don't display only my smaller sizes,” says Duff.

She uses larger mannequins to display her clothes, but concedes: "I wish my mannequins were bigger. They're like my small [size], but sometimes they're even too small for my sizes."

This focus on visibility includes being able to see bigger forms in real-life too. As a plus-size woman herself, Duff says it's important that she works on the shop floor. "Part of why I like to do it is because I think that makes people feel more comfortable when they see other bodies like theirs."

“Actually,” reflects Duff, “it’s shop assistants actually giving a s..t about the fact that you're there.”

Ultimately, she says, "if something doesn’t fit… Well, that's the dress's fault, not your body's fault.”

Reclaiming Recycled

At GoJo Recycled store in Auckland's Waitakere, not doing things the same as everyone else is a point of pride for Jo Bratton.

"We're not a traditional shop, I'm actually in a factory in the middle of a mechanic's and engineers so we're not a pretty boutique," says Bratton. "But we work because we go above and beyond to care about our customers."

Being an emporium of retro and vintage clothing presents Bratton with unique strengths – and challenges."Obviously we don't run the same gauntlet of sizes people come to expect in a [traditional] store."

There are smaller touches that separate Bratton's offering too. "In the change rooms, we have a nice little high table, we've got deodorant, we've got shoes, and we have disinfectant spray. Just little things that make people feel good."

Going that extra step to make people feel good is increasingly important, says Bratton, because she's often amazed by "how we can talk ourselves down, and talk ourselves out of something… The amount of times I hear mutterings in the changing room. People talk to themselves so badly."

Bratton has noticed that when customers come in with a broad mind, they're more likely to have a positive experience. "The type of shopper who comes in and has a really open mind, has a lot more acceptance, they'll find something."

Breast Practice

In Otautahi, in her role as accessories group team leader, Eirwen Probert oversees the lingerie department at Ballantynes, and a team of nine fully trained bra staff, four of whom are trained in fitting prosthetics for people undergoing or recovering from breast cancer treatment.

They have over 80 years combined departmental experience in bra fittings, but each fitting is a unique experience.

Bra fittings are steeped in vulnerability, obviously from the customers side, but also for the fitters, says Probert. "You're in a small environment with an individual. They might be a young lady starting puberty, people who have had surgery, people who are transitioning… everybody is treated as an individual and on an individual basis, there's no preconceived ideas or no, this is how you do it.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Leona Harding, lingerie specialist, in the bra fitting rooms at Ballantynes, Christchurch.

The changing rooms are, Probert admits, “a very intimate environment… you have to build that level of relationship and trust with your customer, before you can often get down to the nitty gritty of sizing."

Prosthesis appointments require special sensitivity. "Their whole being and identity often feels like it's changed," says Probert. As well as respecting the emotions tied to the experience, the fitters must negotiate "making them feel at ease, but in control of the situation as well".

Because these appointments are "a very emotional process", extra care gets taken in ensuring they happen in "a nice, comfortable environment” – Ballantynes’ changing rooms include relaxed arm chairs and an oversized space.

Probert says it's not uncommon for these clients to "offload everything" to the bra-fitters. “They've shared an experience that maybe they haven't shared with a family, of concerns or worries."

The job is a special experience for the fitting team too, knowing that they've helped someone during a special time in their life. "It's that whole community [spirit], its sense of women empowering and supporting women."