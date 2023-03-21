Lunchtime Shop: Flat shoes for commuting in

Flat shoes that will get you to work in one piece.

Park up in any city centre during the morning rush hour, and you’ll spot them: Office workers power walking through the streets in their corporate wear and sneakers.

They're a visual reminder of a compromise we make on a almost daily basis between footwear that is nice, and footwear that is comfortable.

Enter: fashion-forward flats that will see you from A to B in comfort and style. From chunky-soled Chelsea boots to barely there ballet flats, there’s something to suit your mode of transport.

Walking

Allbirds plant pacers, $235

With a substantially stacked sole and durable leatherlike upper, Allbirds plant pacers are the dressy sneaker that can be worn with anything. They get bonus points for the fact that unlike other leather-like materials, their plant leather is actually 100% plastic-free and 100% vegan.

Running

New Balance FuelCell Propel v4 sneakers, $200

New Balance’s new runners look ultra bouncy, as if they’d feel like running on a cloud. The upper is made with a no-sew construction for a sleek fit and feel, while the incredible thick midsole is designed to provide both comfort and traction.

But the real appeal here is the fact that they’re fashion forward enough for you to keep wearing after you’ve closed Strava.

Biking

Number One Shoes Axel boots, $80

These chunky pull-on Chelsea boots scream "don’t mess with me cars", even without the supportive ankle padding and cleated sole. The bright pop of colour adds a flash of visibility too.

By bus

Rubi Emily Bow Ballerina flats, $30

The whispers are true: ballet flats are back. This rich brown pair feels suitably autumnal.

But take it from someone whose arches are still recovering from the last time ballet flats were in fashion: while adorably dainty, these are not supportive, or robust enough to walk to work in. Catch the bus instead.

By scooter

Tony Bianco Hiranni sandals, $172

There’s something nicely sporty feeling about a quilted pair of sandals, it’s probably the velcro fastenings. Fasten those straps, secure your helmet on and off you go.