Tara Viggo on the endearing uniqueness of southern style

Patternmaker Tara Viggo talks to Tyson Beckett about forging a flourishing fashion career in London, giving it up to seek a more sustainable wardrobe and the endearing uniqueness of southern style.

Born in the Cook Islands, Tara Viggo grew up in Dunedin and received a bachelor of design, with a fashion major from Otago Polytechnic in 2005, the same year she was a finalist in the inaugural iD International Emerging Designer Awards.

Soon after Viggo packed bags for London where she established herself as a professional patternmaker working with high street brands such as Topshop and luxury catwalk brands such as JW Anderson and Erdem, as well as creating for musicians such as Rihanna and Bat For Lashes.

2017 saw Viggo undertaking a big career change - setting up Paper Theory Patterns, an online sewing pattern company, which supports home sewers to create their own sustainable wardrobes. "Creating sustainable alternatives to high street fashion is the main drive and motivation behind my work," says Viggo.

Last year, after 17 years in London, Viggo and her family moved back to Otepōti/Dunedin, and the designer has found herself back among the landscape that forged her aesthetic sensibilities. "I think Dunedin’s style is unique and doesn’t chase trends," she explains.

"Fashion grows out of a landscape and the harsh winters here have always led Dunedin's creative community to look inwards, resulting in the intellectual and practical fashion that Dunedin is renowned for.

"Outside of its most fashionable residents, Dunedin’s style is very much about layering for the changeable weather. There are not many places in the world where a winter puffer jacket worn with a pair of shorts is considered normal street attire."

On March 29, as part of iD Dunedin Fashion Week, Viggo will moderate a panel talk: Every Stitch Counts – A Sustainable Fashion Future in Aotearoa, in which a panel of designers and industry professionals will have a frank and open discussion about the complex environmental, social, and economic challenges at the intersection of fashion and sustainability in Aotearoa in 2023.

Supplied Left: Patti Smith in 1975. Rightr: This Martin Margeila sweatshirt is Tara Viggo’s most sentimental item.

My style ethos is generally form follows function – and fit! I like clothing that is classic, voluminous and minimalist but with a grungy edge (hello, I am definitely from Dunedin). I spend a lot of time ensuring my designs are comfortable because life is too short to worry

about uncomfortable waistbands – we all have important things to be getting on with.

Timeless silhouettes and avoiding trends sits well with my desire to be as sustainable as possible. Rei Kawakubo and Patti Smith are two of my favourite style icons, you could pick a single outfit from their wardrobe and they wouldn’t look out of place in 1980, 2000 or 2023.

Living overseas for a significant time has really relaxed my sense of style. Being anonymous has quite a freeing effect and I care much less about others perceptions of my style now.

I really noticed European women are less self-conscious about their bodies than we are here and I was inspired by their ease of dressing and the relaxed way they carried themselves. In the last few years I have embraced more colour and have more dresses in my wardrobe than ever before.

My reason for learning to sew was very humble. I have short legs and constantly needed to hem my store-bought jeans. It always seemed natural to me to make and alter my own clothes. My mother sewed a lot of outfits for me when I was a kid and my first memories of clothing are going to the fabric shops with my mother when I was 8 or 9 years old to pick out the fabrics and patterns.

As a teen I was inspired by punk and grunge, so I was always trying to put my own stamp on store-bought clothes and would add trims, patches and panels or just slash them up. In High School I discovered Vogue and Fashion TV, and it snowballed from there.

My most sentimental piece of clothing is a grey Martin Margiela sweatshirt. I got it (very cheaply) from a staff sample sale at the Margiela office in 2006. It has a trompe-l'oeil print of a denim jacket on it and it's made from several reused sweatshirt samples.

As a fashion student I was chosen to show at an international design competition in Italy. It was my first trip to Europe and I was lucky enough to be shown around by someone who worked for Margiela and she took me to work with her. Margiela is one of my favourite designers and the whole experience completely blew my mind. The sweatshirt reminds me of a really exciting and formative time in my life. It was my first designer purchase and I still love it, but I’m so scared to ruin it I don’t wear it any more.

I have an extremely strict criteria for clothing to make it into my wardrobe. In 2017 I embarked on a “buy nothing new” wardrobe challenge for myself and almost lasted three years. Even now I don’t buy much in the way of new clothes – however I do have the unfair advantage of being able to make myself garments to fill the gaps. When I do buy clothing it has to be something I will wear for years and will work well with what’s in my wardrobe.

I have a 3-year-old daughter and as hard as I try, I find it much harder to keep her wardrobe sustainable and she has some high street pieces in there. I do make clothes for her but kids grow so fast it’s impossible to keep up.

Supplied Tara Viggo’s JW Anderson handbag.

A really special piece in my wardrobe is a black leather JW Anderson handbag. I worked at JW Anderson for a couple years so I got it at a staff sample sale. Day-to-day, I mostly get around with several dusty tote bags, the JW bag is my only real handbag, so it gets pulled out for special occasions or when I want to look fancy. He was the last designer I worked for before leaving the industry to start my own brand, so I have sentimental feelings towards it.

My black, silk georgette, pleated Zambesi dress is another special piece in my wardrobe. I bought it in Melbourne in 2007. I had it on layby for months and used to pop into their store to visit it. I still wear it a lot. It has been my go-to dress for special occasions now for more than 15 years. When I look back at photos from important events in my life, often the dress is there too, just like one of my old friends.

I draw a lot of inspiration from modernist painters, architects, sculptors and their workwear. If I hadn’t been a fashion designer, I would like to have been a painter. I am obsessed with the practical working wardrobes of artists. I like the chalky texture and weight of heavy cottons and I love a chore coat or a painter's smock.

Tara’s Wishlist

Company of Strangers gold link bracelet, $420

I almost exclusively wear Company of Strangers jewellery. It didn’t happen as a conscious choice but I just love all their pieces and have collected several over the years. They have that rare combination of sophistication and grunge that I love.

A vintage Schott leather jacket

I prefer to buy my leather products secondhand for ethical reasons so the Holy Grail for me would be to find a 1960s Schott Perfecto biker jacket. I have had many biker jackets over the years and I like the timelessness of them. Completely classic with either a casual T-shirt or a formal shirt.

Lrnce sandals, $233

I’d like anything and everything from Lrnce to be honest but I particularly like the sandals. They have a very handmade, art school project vibe to them.

Kowtow Henri crew, $269

I make most of my own clothes however, I love knitwear but don’t know how to knit! I like how transparent and strong Kowtow’s sustainable ethos is and they’re also fangirls of modern art, so it's no surprise that I like most of their stuff too.

Mara Hoffman Abbie dress, $809

I like the loose, simple silhouette. I especially like a collar on a dress and I quite like how Mara Hoffman is personally a bit bonkers. I really like this print, it reminds me of Fido Dido T-shirts from the 80s.