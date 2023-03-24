This week's best celebrity looks know the value of an old favourite

Jennifer Aniston in a trusty little black dress, Rihanna in a midriff top, Joan Collins being fabulous. This week celebrities stuck to what they know and love.

Who can blame them really, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. It’s the whole premise behind uniform dressing. That doesn’t mean their outfits were boring, in fact they were far from it.

But don’t take our word for it: Keep scrolling for our favourite celebrity looks from the past seven days.

Best icon

This photo of Joan Collins wearing Schiaparelli is almost like a caricature of fabulousness, from the oversized puff sleeves to the dramatic pearl necklace, the gloves to the arched brow, the tassels of the curtains to the lush carpet.

Schiaparelli is known for its fashionable interpretation of surrealism and extravagance (it’s the brand that put Doja Cat in the full-red bejewelled look, and Kylie Jenner in that lion’s head dress), but this is just pure camp glamour. Designer Daniel Roseberry shared a photo with Collins and Naomi Campbell, capturing it ‘royalty’, and he’s not wrong. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best debut

This is officially the era where, after complete domination of this column with his celebrity client (see: Just last week with Hunter Schaefer), recently retired stylist Law Roach starts making the list himself. Roach started his career collecting and selling vintage, so it seems only fitting he make his debut here with the ultimate vintage flex: a Gucci coat from the private collection of the late Andrè Leon Talley.

In true Roach style he’s tailored it to personalise. Here, turning it into something more double-breasted which both makes it appear more modern and also makes it fit perfectly (Roach being much smaller than ALT, obviously). Work this deft and effortless is certainly difficult, another reminder that he is top of his game and celebrity’s loss is fashion’s gain. - Rebecca Wadey

Best and boldest

Dishwashing gloves but make it fashion. There is a lot going on in this Erdem look: The yellow, the peplum, the pattern, the flocked velvet, the purple, the sheerness. Fair play to Tracee Ellis Ross, she wears it well. – Tyson Beckett

Best in preppy

I saw Rihanna wearing a rugby shirt, so I bought a rugby shirt. Well actually, I've been scouring eBay and Etsy for the perfect vintage Ralph Lauren rugby shirt for a while now (and already own a Lilly Pulitzer one in pink and green stripes), but seeing Rihanna in this Loewe version has reinforced my love of the preppy look.

Hailey Bieber also wore the top this week, but I prefer Rihanna's styling of it, showing off her baby bump and uniquely her. If you're inspired by either, you can find so many great and more affordable vintage options. - ZWA

Best of the unexpected

I’ve been binge watching Next in Fashion on Netflix and made the comment earlier in the week that one of the things I love about it is that the hosts (Alexa Chung season one, and Gigi Hadid season two) are true fashion girlies unlike Heidi Klum, who’s never worn an outfit I’ve appreciated.

Well, Frau Klum heard me and is making me eat my words! I love the slick, sleek, wet look fabric of this Kate Barton design. The colour is so interesting and different. It’s structural, sculptural yet somehow fluid at the same time, and even the goldfish purse works for me for some reason. Colour me surprised! - RW

Best LBD

Here with a reminder that classic style never goes out of fashion: the timeless Jennifer Aniston wearing a just a timeless little black jersey dress by Bottega Veneta to appear on The Tonight Show. The dress is from their Resort 23 collection, but it’s so transcendent that it could just as easily be from 03, 93 or 83 too. A large gold teardrop detail on the neckline, which you get a better view of here, keeps it this side of boring. – TB

Best shirt

Continuing my preppy flavour this week is Pamela Anderson in this oversized Tommy Hilfiger shirt in perfect shade of blue. I passionately think she deserves a US Vogue cover, as an icon of American pop culture and someone who has never strayed from her finely tuned personal style – and I've loved seeing her be embraced by the fashion industry since her 'comeback' on her own terms. Earlier in the week she walked the runway for Boss in Miami, and she ended it with an appearance at a dinner for Tommy Hilfiger. - ZWA