Gwyneth Paltrow's courtroom style is all about soft-power dressing

Appearances matter. Particularly courtroom appearances. It’s a point illustrated well this week by Gwyneth Paltrow – the Oscar-winning actress turned wellness guru is on trial in Utah.

Paltrow, 50, is pitted against Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, into whom she allegedly crashed in a ski-slope hit-and-run at the luxe Deer Valley resort in 2016.

You’ve read about the case. Which now brings us to the clothes. In the pantheon of courtroom fashion greats, Paltrow is holding her own with a deliberately demure approach.

She isn’t doing power dressing in the traditional sense – rather, it’s about soft-power dressing. Her outfits seem to have been thematically planned around cream knitwear – a disarming play that makes her look chic and wealthy, but intentionally soft. One can always look innocent, regardless of whether you’re ever proven guilty.

Paltrow looks respectful rather than flashy, void of garish logos. She also seems approachable – an effect she would never have achieved in a sharply tailored suit.

Rick Bowmer/AP Actor Gwyneth Paltrow in a cashmere roll neck by Margaret Howell.

For Tuesday’s opening day, she wore a neutral £294 ($580 NZD) Margaret Howell roll neck, clean of embellishment. Howell is an understated brand (also seen on Cate Blanchett’s character in the film Tár).

On Wednesday, she took to the stand in a belted “Bennett” cardigan by her own Goop “G Label” collection, priced at $595 ($955 NZD). It would surely be a shame to not indulge in just a little self-promotion?

The images of her defending herself were bound to be projected worldwide – Paltrow is nothing if not business-savvy. Her chunky chain necklaces too will start a trickle-down trend.

Alex Goodlett/AP Actor Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courthouse in an olive green coat.

On both occasions, the rest of her outfit consisted of brown and green tones. On Tuesday, it was an olive green coat and Annie Hall trousers that look Max Mara-esque, in a soft wool herringbone. She took some of her earrings out and her hair and makeup has also been “low-key”.

This is a world away from the campy courtroom fashion that we witnessed in 2022 at the Wagatha Christie trial – Rebecca Vardy’s High-Court vamp against Coleen Rooney’s brown-eyed doe in head girl blazers.

Nor is it anything like Naomi Campbell’s courtroom looks (she famously did community service in 2007 in a Dolce & Gabbana ballgown). Some celebs-in-trouble have been known to hire styling teams to curate their looks – see rapper Cardi B, who arrived at a 2019 New York tribunal in a feathered cape.

One detail of Paltrow’s outfit that is not to be overlooked is the glasses. When being sued by a retired optometrist, why not showcase a range of retro frames? She’s done 1970s aviator spectacles in the courtroom, and a mirrored version to come and go.

Paltrow is not in her usual habitat; the tranquillity of her Montecito mansion swapped for the blandest of Middle-American courtrooms. I doubt that she’s holed up in a Travelodge for post-match analysis at the end of each session, but one still imagines that all that cashmere is providing some home comfort.

Did I mention that this trial is expected to last eight days? All the time in the world, then, to speculate on many more cream knits she has packed in her suitcase.