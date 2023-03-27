That image of Pope Francis in a long white puffer jacket is an AI-generated fake

GhatGPT-4 scores better on law exams, and can tell you what to cook from a picture of your fridge, AI commentator Paul Duignan says.

Social media users were left stunned after an AI-generated image of Pope Francis, looking dope in a floor-length, white puffer jacket circulated, with many believing the image was real.

The AI image shows the Pope in a long puffer, worn over his traditional white robes, wearing his cross on a chain over his chest.

Model and content creator Chrissy Teigen was amongst those bamboozled by the AI-generated image, as a recent influx of AI portraits depicting famous figures have flooded social media.

Social media has been awash with traffic of AI-generated celebrities, such as the imagery of Donald Trump being arrested.

READ MORE:

* 'This is why I'm not worried I'll lose my job to an AI yet,' designer says

* Selena Gomez’s cozy winter wardrobe will inspire your next shopping spree

* Chrissy Teigen gets her wish: she's the only celeb President Joe Biden follows on Twitter



Teigen tweeted: “I thought the Pope’s puffer jacket was real and didn’t give it a second thought. No way am I surviving the future of technology.”

A Twitter user wrote: “Time to ban AI. I fell for that picture of the Pope looking dripped out in a puffer jacket. I feel like a WhatsApp aunty now.”

MIDJOURNEY/reddit Fake photos of Pope Francis wearing a large white puffer coat, created with AI-image generator.

As the ability of AI-generated tools continues to improve, researches have voiced concerns over a potential rise in misinformation due to their impressive functions.

Technology executive and US political adviser Lucy Caldwell said on social media of the Pope image: “PSA that the photo that is making the rounds today of the Pope in a puffy white coat and that is activating many of you is not real.

“And, in conclusion, we’re going to need to get our acts together pretty quickly re: discerning what is real and what is not now that AI is here.”