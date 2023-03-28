Lunchtime Shop: Travel accessories that make airports a breeze

I never look more frazzled than when I’m at the airport. With all the regulations to abide by and the ever present threat of missing my flight or my carry-on being oversized, how I look is often the last thing on my mind.

But putting some thought into what you wear when you negotiate this transitional space can make your journey a smoother one.

Whether you’re travelling around the motu this Easter or heading further afield, these smart travel accessories will have you looking flash for the duration of your long, or short haul journey.

4th and Reckless trousers, $119, from Superette

On a long flight or car journey, an elasticated waistband is your best friend. A relaxed pair of floaty pants will get plenty of wear when you touch down at your destination as well. Dress them up with an oversized blazer, or lean into the comfort with a pair of chunky sneakers.

Emma Lewisham Essentials kit, $150

Even if you’re not subject to carry-on liquid requirements, small versions of your favourite skincare are far more convenient to lug around when you’re away from home.

This kit from homegrown skincare favourite Emma Lewisham has wee-sizes of seven of their most popular products. When they’re empty, it’s easy to top them up from the full-size version.

July checked heritage trunk, $695

If you’ve spent anytime round a baggage carousel in the past two years you’ll know that colourful, hard shelled luggage is all the rage with style focused travellers. Favoured for their lightweight style, durability and ruggedness, many believe they do a better job of protecting their contents than a soft fabric counterparts.

July’s heritage trunk takes design cues from travel cases from the 1970s, fabricated with a modern crush and scuff proof matte polycarbonate shell and 360° spinner double-wheels. Undoubtedly an investment piece, but one that comes with a lifetime warranty.

Cotton On scarf, $30

A big ass scarf is invaluable when travelling. It’ll double as a blanket, a shawl, a pillow, a pillow. Size does matter here: the bigger, the better, and more versatile really.

Vans platform slip-ons, $140

Don’t hold up the security line faffing about with your laces: a pair of easy slip-on shoes is the easiest footwear option. The elastic side accents on these classic Vans are also handy if you have the type of feet that expand mid-air.

Cygnet 10K Power Bank, $65

If, like me, you’re lost without your phone, but are in possession of an ageing device with pitiful battery life, a powerbank is an essential bit of travel kit.

Even those with a phone that functions well will benefit from the peace of mind that a back-up battery provides. A word of warning though, power banks cannot go in your checked luggage; keep them on your person.

Kowtow mini market bag, $59

A reusable carry-all is always a handy thing to have stashed in your carry-on luggage, to store any last-minute purchases or to chuck all the things flung around your rental car in before you hand it back. Made in organic cotton, this fetching tote from Kowtow has a sturdy square base, two outer pockets and wide straps.