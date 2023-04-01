How Aotearoa dresses: Street style in Ōtepoti during iD Dunedin

Steez, grunge and colour as seen on the streets of Dunedin.

On Friday evening, talking about what stood out for her in this year’s cohort of iD Dunedin International Emerging Designers, judge Tanya Carlson said she was impressed that for fashion’s next generation, sustainability considerations were a non-starter.

Walking the streets of Ōtepoti, and talking to people about where they source their clothing, it’s clear that this is second nature for resident’s down south too. Almost everyone questioned said they were wearing something second-hand or vintage. This being the deep south, there was also a lot of knitwear and a love of grunge.

See the outfits, and read their thoughts on what defines southern style, below.

Kennedy Lahood

How did you choose what to wear today?

My most styley, bougie expensive pants, then I just tried to match them with whatever I had. Something colourful, and leather.

What brings you here today?

I am helping to make sure everything runs smoothly, and dressing the models.

Can you describe Dunedin style?

Grungy, dark and steezy.

What was the last item of clothing you bought for yourself?

It’s been a while, let me think... It was a pair of shoes. A pair of platform loafers from online, Asos.

Tatjana Haupt

Tell me about your collection.

My collection talks about women’s work and how that has evolved, or not evolved. In my master thesis I was questioning how feminism can be expressed through craftmanship and why we should talk more about women’s rights.

You make a lot of knitwear, which New Zealanders love. What’s the appeal?

It’s a passion I’ve always had. I’ve always wanted to know how knitwear works, on a global scale as well as in a home setting. My Grandmother knew how to do all that, but I was always kind of disconnected.

Later I found out someone in my family used to own a knitwear factory. I feel like it’s in my family, and it’s good to re-appropriate this craftmanship.

How are you finding Dunedin?

Well, when I arrived it was very rainy. I was like ‘woah’ because I bought my bikini and I thought I could go swimming, which is so ridiculous.

The good thing is I bought some socks in a local store, and some gloves. But overall Dunedin is really cute.

Robyn Belton

Can you describe Dunedin style in three words?

Oh my goodness me... Original and innovative. I like it.

We have so many students and I love that about Dunedin. The vibrancy of beautiful youth is something that fills the city with a feeling of fun and spirit.

Who is your favourite New Zealand designer?

I really enjoy Tanya Carlson’s designs. Her shape is feminine, but her garments often reference something in the past that resonates with me.

Can you tell me about one of your favourite clothing pieces?

Again it’s something of Tanya’s. It is a very shaped little jacket. It’s denim which is quite contemporary but the shape that she used with a peplum is very reminiscent of a 1890s riding jacket. The sort of thing people wore in Edwardian times. I think it’s very flattering and fun.

Emma Walker

Can you describe your style in three words please?

I think diverse. What else? What do you think mum?

Mum (off camera): I think quite sophisticated, and chic!

Can you tell me about one of your favourite items of clothing?

One of my favourite pieces is actually this sweater. I got it second-hand at this thrifty sale that these girls at my school were doing to raise money, so I think it was a pretty good find.

Do you remember how much you paid for it?

Only five dollars. I was thinking of getting something else instead, but I’m glad that I got this.

How old are you, do you mind me asking?

I’m 12.

What do you want to do with your life?

I’m not sure. I quite like writing stories, so it would be cool to become an author. But even if I didn’t, I would probably just do it for fun.

Natalie Fleming

Can you tell me about the outfit you’re wearing today?

It’s mostly second hand. This [jacket] is from a consignment store in Taupo. These are fleece-lined flare pants and this bag actually my brother gave me. It’s made by women in Kolkata who’ve been rescued from prostitution.

What do you think makes Dunedin style stand apart?

I think people are really good at op-shopping. They know how to layer. I feel like everyone has they own style here.

How would you describe your style?

Easy, fast and affordable.

Ethan Pethick

Can you describe your style please?

Baggy. Expensive. Black. I’m very plain.

What’s the most expensive thing in your wardrobe?

Probably my shoes, 500 bucks.

How would you describe Southland style?

Terrible.

Jenny McConnell

Tell me about your outfit?

It’s all been bought in Dunedin. I love colour. I’m probably a wee bit dark today. I think as long as you wear something, and you feel good in it, just keep smiling.

What are your favourite Dunedin shops?

Bellbirds, Chapman. Any of them really, I shop in all of them.

Tell me about your necklace.

It’s sort of been handed down in the family. It’s from a rowing competition in Cambridge and the boat that won they all got a medal. It’s great-great grandfather’s stuff.

Is there anything in your wardrobe you hope is a future heirloom?

Oh, yes. I keep my clothes. I buy good clothes and I keep them and I love them.

Zheyi Ruan

Can you describe your style for me?

I actually wear a lot of black things but mostly the stuff that I make is super colourful. I’m one of the finalists for the iD emerging fashion show.

Have you noticed a difference in the way people dress down here?

Umm not that much. I lived here about 10 years ago and it pretty much that same.

What is your favourite established New Zealand designer?

I’m actually really into NOM*d. I’ve loved [designer] Margarita since high school. I just like the aesthetics, and it seems like it’s really cool and young.

Poppy Ophelia

Can you tell me about your outfit?

Poppy: Ummm...

Friend off camera: I can. It’s yesterday’s, she hasn’t slept yet.

Poppy: (laughing) It’s yesterday’s outfit.

Can you describe your general style in three words?

Ragamuffin, brown and a taste of Huia.

How do you think people dress in Dunedin?

Gothic. Coats. Large coats.

What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

A 70s fur coat. I got it in an op-shop.

Cory Wood

Talk to me about your outfit.

Got this one [shirt] from the thrift shop, six bucks. Everything else is overpaid. Got the beaters on. Just here for a good time you know.

What do you do for work?

I build boats.

What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

To be fair, probably the hat that I’ve got on. Got it about four years ago, overseas in Canada.

Pip Ward

Can you tell me about your outfit?

It’s all op-shop, apart from the tights. I’m from Oamaru, so it’s all from op-shops in Oamaru. I op-shop all the time and I like wearing my own thing.

Do you have a favourite New Zealand designer?

Probably Kate Sylvester. I like that she’s very feminine, and I like her choice of colours.

What is the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

I have a Fabulously Rex handbag which is probably about maybe 50 years old.

Do you use it still?

I used to use it all the time, but it’s a bit clunky now. I’m quite into satchels now. This is one you have to kind of hold. I did use it for years and years, but it sits in my wardrobe now.