Lunchtime Shop: Cosy knits to cuddle up in as autumn starts

From pullovers and vests to cropped cardis and knit dresses, there's no reason to be chilly with these stylishly snug options.

The clocks have gone back, the mercury’s dropping and the mornings are perceivably crisper. We’re not in coat season yet, but any day now you’ll head out into the world without a jumper and regret it.

We are, however, entering prime sweater weather. The Easter break is the perfect opportunity to pull out your winter woollies, air them out and sort out any pilling or mending.

If after assessing your knitted stocks you realise that you’re in need of a new to you jersey, head down to your local op-shop – they’re a goldmine for well-made woollens that have stood the test of time. Failing that, below are some of our favourites in shops right now.

Seed Heritage wool blend vest, $150

If you don’t already have one, I’m here to tell you that a woollen vest is the trans-seasonal wardrobe piece. It’ll keep you cosy during the commute on chilly mornings and evenings, but isn’t so bulky that you’ll swelter in the office once the sun comes out. A v-neck option is the easiest to style over collared shirts.

Zara knit mini dress, $76

Is a knit dress a sweater? Is a big sweater a dress? If Ariana Grande is to be believed, then yes. Why should only your torso be cosy? Take your styling cues from Ms Grande herself and pair yours with knee-length (or higher) boots. Job done.

Decjuba crotchet sleeve jumper, $65 (on sale)

Sometimes all you need to improve a dreary day is a bright knit. This playful knit from Decjuba will do just that. Pair it with an A-line skirt, or roomy jeans to even out the volume up top.

Cotton On polo rugby crop, $60

Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Rihanna has been wearing rugby-esque polo shirts. This cropped knit version is a great way to try the trend out as we enter the colder months.

Mineral cardigan, $120, from Farmers

A chunky cable knit jumper in a forest adjacent colour is the ultimate in autumnal cosiness. A button up cardi makes layering a breeze deeper in winter, but they can just as easily be worn on their own.

This one is ever so slightly cropped, so it sits really nicely at the top of your hip bones, but still covers your kidneys, so your mother will approve.

Max merino roll neck sweater, $180

The blouson sleeve on this merino knit instantly makes it more interesting than a classically cut sweater. The generous roll knit just adds to the interesting details.

Zara ribbed knit sweater, $76

This Johnny collared jumper is the sort of thing you want to wear on a Sunday morning coffee or farmer’s market run: dressy enough for the outside world, but slouchy and snug enough that you feel like you’re still in your pyjamas.

Jigsaw cosy sweater, $120, from Farmers

With a round neckline and sweet ribbed detailing on hems and cuffs, this classically shaped long sleeve sweater isn’t going out of style in a hurry. That said, the wonderfully soft lilac shade gives it a fresh and lively feel.