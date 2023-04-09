How NZ dresses: Street style at CubaDupa
Wellington style is as diverse as the city itself, but could easily be defined, or symbolised, by its most famous strip: Cuba Street.
Home to the city’s students, alternative buskers, vintage stores and high-end boutiques, it’s a creative melting pot that’s unique to the capital.
It’s that spirit that street festival CubaDupa celebrates, with music, food, dance, culture, art and colour spread out across its neighbouring precincts for a weekend.
Wellington-based photographer Jacob Pietras went along to capture some of the locals, and their fantastic looks.
Nick Dong
Who's your favourite NZ based designer?
“It has to be Yu Mei!"
Shaz Audibert
Who's your favourite Kiwi designer?
"100% Hazel-May [handmade crochet]."
Sarah Latchem
Why did you pick this outfit today?
"I just wanted to look cool!"
Peregrine Alexander
Why did you pick this outfit today? And who's your favourite Kiwi designer?
"It's bloody hot! Functionality. My favourite designer is Izzy Spencer-Owen of @i.so__clothing
Arlo Heynes
What are you wearing today?
“I've basically just dressed to match my Welcome to Nowhere merch!"
Cameron
Who's a style icon you look up to? And why did you pick this outfit today?
"Oh absolutely Tyler, the Creator. His style is so sick. I picked this outfit because I've got a flat warming - you know, I gotta look my best!"
Moses Williams
Who's the best dressed Kiwi?
"Ava O'Brien, of @newlife_show.”
Kalin Wara
How would you describe your personal style?
"In a few words: authentic and rough."
Milly Hampton
Tell me about your outfit today - what are you wearing?
"I'm wearing CubaDupa merch! I am working the live screen printing here this weekend."
Who's the best dressed New Zealander?
"Milly Hampton! [@mil.hampy]. She's also my favourite designer. Colour + clash is the CubaDupa vibe."
Wynn Briant
Why did you pick this outfit today?
"I had to leave the house somehow! It just came together"
Ella
Tell me about your personal style.
"I really like to show my tattoos. Usually I just put something on and go 'okay this kinda works.' I absolutely love to shop at second hand stores."
Halo Bones and Ash Pearson
Where do you like to shop?
"Mostly at second hand stores. Love Depop!"
