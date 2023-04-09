How NZ dresses: Street style at CubaDupa

CubaDupa Director Drew James is confident the festival will be ready for the challenges of Covid-19.

Wellington style is as diverse as the city itself, but could easily be defined, or symbolised, by its most famous strip: Cuba Street.

Home to the city’s students, alternative buskers, vintage stores and high-end boutiques, it’s a creative melting pot that’s unique to the capital.

It’s that spirit that street festival CubaDupa celebrates, with music, food, dance, culture, art and colour spread out across its neighbouring precincts for a weekend.

Wellington-based photographer Jacob Pietras went along to capture some of the locals, and their fantastic looks.

Nick Dong

Who's your favourite NZ based designer?

“It has to be Yu Mei!"

Shaz Audibert

Who's your favourite Kiwi designer?

"100% Hazel-May [handmade crochet]."

Sarah Latchem

Why did you pick this outfit today?

"I just wanted to look cool!"

Peregrine Alexander

Why did you pick this outfit today? And who's your favourite Kiwi designer?

"It's bloody hot! Functionality. My favourite designer is Izzy Spencer-Owen of @i.so__clothing

Arlo Heynes

What are you wearing today?

“I've basically just dressed to match my Welcome to Nowhere merch!"

Cameron

Who's a style icon you look up to? And why did you pick this outfit today?

"Oh absolutely Tyler, the Creator. His style is so sick. I picked this outfit because I've got a flat warming - you know, I gotta look my best!"

Moses Williams

Who's the best dressed Kiwi?

"Ava O'Brien, of @newlife_show.”

Kalin Wara

How would you describe your personal style?

"In a few words: authentic and rough."

Milly Hampton

Tell me about your outfit today - what are you wearing?

"I'm wearing CubaDupa merch! I am working the live screen printing here this weekend."

Who's the best dressed New Zealander?

"Milly Hampton! [@mil.hampy]. She's also my favourite designer. Colour + clash is the CubaDupa vibe."

Wynn Briant

Why did you pick this outfit today?

"I had to leave the house somehow! It just came together"

Ella

Tell me about your personal style.

"I really like to show my tattoos. Usually I just put something on and go 'okay this kinda works.' I absolutely love to shop at second hand stores."

Halo Bones and Ash Pearson

Where do you like to shop?

"Mostly at second hand stores. Love Depop!"