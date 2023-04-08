6 new season trench coats that will stand the test of time

A neutral trench is a wardrobe classic that never goes out of style.

A trench coat is one of the most enduring style props that a wardrobe can contain.

So, who knows what I was thinking when I sent the two that I owned and loved – one classic tan, one sharp white – to a charity shop six years ago?

I think I thought I’d moved on. I should have known better: when it comes to style, fashion always circles back. And boy would those two beauties have come in handy just about now.

Trench coats are once again Big News. And for good reason: when there’s even a hint of financial instability, fashion carefully revisits the classics because we are more likely to spend money on things we consider investments, those clothes that we’ll wear forever.

While trench coats recently hit the catwalks in classic form (at Dior they were cinched, at The Row they looked expensively oversized), they also came reinvented: with golden waists at Dries van Noten and furry trims at Burberry, in pinstripe at Tod’s and leather at Versace.

There’s no prescribed way to wear a trench coat: leave it open – dramatically swishy – or fully buttoned and tightly belted. The beauty of this item is not about whether you do it up or not.

Getty Images The classic trench, reinvented, appeared down the runways at Dior, Versace, Dries van Noten and Tods.

“I’ve moved to Mount Maunganui and I’ve found my dressing has changed quite a bit,” says Natalie Proctor of Mina. “I dress a lot more casually when I’m there, and a trench coat is a great trans-seasonal piece that can instantly elevate jeans and a tee.”

Although Mina’s trench coat, $725, comes with plenty of the classic details, it’s a lighter interpretation. “It was worked off a vintage style but I wanted it to look drape-y. There are many of the sandy-coloured, stiff trench coats out there, but those can be quite big pieces to wear. This one is softer and in a fresh, pale bone colour. It won’t wear you.”

So, what actually identifies a trench coat? These days you’ll see the plainest coats come under the description, but practical design details distinguish the classic original and were the reason it was worn by officers in the trenches during the First World War.

Double-breasted, belted, with a full skirt for ease of movement, a half cape at the back to allow water to run off, straps at the cuffs for extra weather protection, a storm flap at the shoulder for ventilation and large map-friendly pockets were significant.

Over the 100-plus years since it was first worn some, if not all, of those details remain and the functional coat has become popular across the board. Adopted as a reliably practical but smart and anonymous cover-all at one end of the spectrum and as a style note at the other.

The trench coat became incredibly chic almost by accident, when icons like Audrey Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich were spotted wearing them on film and in real life.

These days it not only performs the duty of coat but wardrobe chameleon: as good worn over an evening dress as it is worn over a pair of shorts and trainers. Sometimes it’s even an outfit on its own (see Tod’s pinstripe, buttoned-up and belted version). Note to self: if one piece of clothing can do all of the above, it’s worth hanging on to.