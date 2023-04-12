Lunchtime Shop: Cute hair accessories under $25

Statement hair accessories are a quick and easy way to update your look, whether you opt for playful or classic.

You’ll find trendy scrunchies, handy claw clips and retro-style headbands at most chain stores and pharmacies – and they’re affordable, too.

Try something new, or stick with the classics – keep scrolling for some shopping ideas.

Farmers claw clip, $12

Whether you go for half or the whole of your mane, clip it up and out the way and get on with your day with this classic wide toothed claw clip. This matte version is a stylish option.

Kmart floral clips, $8 for two

These retro styled floral clips are nothing short of plastic fantastic. Very Barbiecore. Use them to clip small sections of your hair, or purely for decoration.

Buttermilk comb keyring, $19

You’ll never be caught looking scruffy with this handy comb made for touch ups on-the-go – attach it to your handbag or keys.

Moana Fresh x The Pantograph Punch scrunchie, $25

Supersized scrunchies are winners for people with extra thick hair, those who just have lots of it, and people who love a bit of drama. These cool ones are a collaboration between the store Moana Fresh and website The Pantograph Punch, made using materials that highlight Pacific design and ingenuity.

Sophie padded velvet headband, $21 (on sale)

Prim, proper and ladylike, this padded headband is the perfect cherry on top. Blair Waldorf eat your heart out.

Seed Heritage faux fur scrunchie, $10

Because even scrunchies can be cosy. This faux fur beauty is the perfect snuggly version of the big ass scrunchie you’ve been rocking all summer. It’s actually from the kid’s section, where you’ll find some fun hair options.

Mae butterfly clips, $9

It doesn’t get more Y2K throwback than butterfly hair clips. These come in a pack of six, so you can share the nostalgia around, or adorn yourself until your heart is content.

Trade Aid scrunchie, $10

These vibrant scrunchies are handmade by skilled artisans in Guatemala City using handwoven fabric, and the pattern of each is unique.

Adorn by Made gold barrette, $11

One for the minimalists. A classic gold barrette is a refined and sweetly simple finishing touch.