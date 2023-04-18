Lunchtime Shop: 10 statement scarves to wrap up in

From affordable picks to luxurious cashmere, there is a scarf for all.

Scarves are hardworking accessories. They keep you warm, tie together an outfit and in a pinch, will shelter your head from a downpour.

Depending on the print you choose or your choice of styling, you can really show off your personality with a scarf.

From affordable picks to luxurious cashmere, these 10 statement options are more than a rushing out the door addition to your outfit.

Max wool scarf, $100

If you want something visually interesting that won’t date, this is the scarf for you. Houndstooth is a classic heritage pattern that will always be in style. Fabricated in 100% wool, this will keep you cosy and stylish for years to come.

Kmart fluffy scarf, $17

All the graphic appeal of a designer scarf, without the price tag. This Kmart number is available in six different shades of the checkered design; a clear reference to the cult Acne Studios scarves that were popular last year.

Elle and Riley cashmere sweater wrap, $229

Designed to give the illusion of a sweater wrapped over your shoulders but without the bulk, this is an ultra-preppy alternative to a classic scarf.

Gorman scarf, $49 (on sale)

Made from 80% extra-fine Merino wool and 20% Nylon, this cosy Gorman scarf is one for the pattern lovers. The multicoloured stripes mean it will pair nicely with a variety of looks.

Loewe lines scarf, $615, from Faradays

If only pure luxury will do, this silk, wool and cashmere blend wrap from Loewe should suit. Decorated in the brand’s emblem, it’s longer and thinner than other scarves here, but it can be wrapped and worn around your neck multiple ways.

Zara fringed scarf, $56

Massive fringed scarves are the style du jour this winter, and this two-toned oversized offering certainly meets the brief. It’s also available in blue, if pink’s not your thing.

Karen Walker Stansborough wool blanket scarf, $375

This luxurious blanket-scarf hybrid is woven using wool from a flock of rare Stansborough Grey sheep kept a small, family-run Wairarapa farm. The wool creates a makes a super soft scarf that drapes beautifully. Ideal for those who love to wrap themselves up in their scarf.

Postie blanket scarf, $15

Not a luxurious, but almost as cute, this blanket scarf will keep you cosy while still looking good.

Samsoe and Samsoe scarf, $215, from Superette

Fleece and fabulous, this fun zebra print doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Deadly Ponies Mohair scarf, $325

Perfect for nuzzling up in, this super soft mohair scarf with attractive leather patch detailing is made right here in Aotearoa.