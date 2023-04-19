How NZ dresses: Musician style on the Taite Music Prize red carpet

Regardless of genre or era, music and fashion have been intrinsically linked, so when a theatre of creatives gather to celebrate excellence in Aotearoa music, the red carpet is guaranteed to be filled with colour, creativity and style.

About 300 media, music industry members and artists were decked out in their Tuesday night best at Auckland’s Q Theatre for the Taite Music Prize 2023.

The annual awards celebrated the best of New Zealand’s recorded albums in the previous calendar year, and before the big winner was crowned, the red carpet highlighted the quirky, fun and “essentially pyjamas” of Aotearoa’s music industry.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Em Walker (Theia, Te Kaahu) at the Taite Music Awards

The evening saw performances from the 2022 winner Anthonie Tonnon and classic album winner Micronism, before Princess Chelsea was crowned the big winner on the night.

Others recognised at the ceremony included Te Kaahu and long-time independent music supporter Paul Huggins. Here are some of our favourite looks from the Taite Music Prize red carpet.

Jason Parker

What inspired your outfit?

Shockingly, pink is one of my favourite colours. I’m really inspired by it. I just wanted to feel incredible, so I wore my favourite colour.

Who is Aotearoa’s best-dressed musician?

I think it’s Lorde, fully.

What are you most looking forward to tonight?

Seeing all the incredible artists who have worked so hard get to have their moment.

Jess Fu

What inspired your outfit tonight?

I have a great designer friend, Emma Jing , so I just hit her up, like, “let me borrow something”.

And I love a bit of pink, so I’ve got the bag. This necklace is from a local designer Shannon Young. That’s the main inspiration – friends.

Who is New Zealand’s best-dressed musician?

I have to say DC Maxwell.

Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent and Lucy Campbell

What inspired your outfit?

Kavanagh-Vincent: I had no idea what the dress code was, so I went smart on the bottom and casual on the top, and I told Lucy to do a similar thing. Half-and-half I think is the key.

Who is Aotearoa’s best-dressed musician?

I feel inclined to say Princess Chelsea is a little out there. She’s got some fantastic outfits... some vintage headpieces, that’s what I’m going to go with.

What are you most looking forward to tonight?

It’s the first time I’ve ever been, so everything. I want to soak it up.

Hariet Ellis and Carla Camilleri

What inspired your outfits?

Ellis: We get to dress up once a year and I thought I’d put a frock on. I’m usually quite utilitarian.

Camilleri: I just wanted to be comfy and there’s nothing comfier than a suit.

Who is Aotearoa’s best-dressed musician?

Camilleri: Princess Chelsea.

Ellis: Gussie Larkin from Mermaidens and Earth Tongue.

Denver McCarthy, AKA Micronism, with wife Bhakti and son Kavi

What inspired your outfit?

[The scarf] to keep me warm because I heard it gets cold in Auckland. But I did bring my jandals because it’s my casual way. We always use jandals in Brisbane.

Who is New Zealand’s best-dressed musician?

Kavi is New Zealand’s best dressed musician.

Oliver and Callum Devlin, from Taite-nominated Hans Pucket

What inspired your outfits?

Oliver: It was a long conversation with my partner and Callum. I’m dressed in the album’s artwork colours. The orange, I’ve got some red socks, the dark blue of the void in the middle of the artwork, there’s a lot of thought.

Callum: There was a lot of talk in the band chat [about] coordinating and looking like a band. I hope we look like a band.

Oliver: A bit of high school music teacher vibe as well.

Who is Aotearoa’s best-dressed musician?

Callum: In terms of men’s fashion, nobody can top Anthonie Tonnon, every year he pulls it out... he’s a definite inspiration.

Oliver: Marlon Williams always looks great. It may just be that he’s a beautiful man, but I’m gonna say Marlon.

Joshua Worthington-Church

What inspired your outfit?

My partner got this for me for Christmas. All my clothing is inspired my comfort first. In situations like this where I need to look like I put some effort in, something loud and flashy draws attention away from the fact these are essentially pyjamas.

Who is Aotearoa’s best-dressed musician?

[Princess] Chelsea’s got a really great spectrum. She will either have a ludicrous ball gown get-up or jeans and a Judas Priest t-shirt. It’s one or the other, so I really appreciate that.

Em Walker (Theia, Te Kaahu), Taite independent debut winner

What inspired your outfit?

Wanting to contain my social anxiety by putting on my vintage 90s Chanel shades to separate me, and then just making my makawe the focus point.

[I’m also wearing] my favourite Doc Jadons – pride edition, they’re a little holographic – and my Manifest Success socks which I love so much. I wear them every day.