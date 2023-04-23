The plaid brigade: 5 checkered shirts to shop

I was people watching, as you do, at speedway one night recently and witnessed the perfect example of style contrasts and clothing versus fashion.

In the bar area, a group of friends wearing trendy beanies, “racing” jackets and a few plaid shirts. In the stands, a few other, more worn in plaid shirts, worn by those who were clearly racing regulars.

Plaid, flannel, check – whatever you like to call it, New Zealanders of all stripes have always had a soft spot for it. It is the sturdy print prevalent in rural towns and urban centres, worn on the farm and in the office.

The print is so common that it almost exists above fashion. Our own Swanndri has made it their signature, with the brand’s winter range offering a perfect mix of the functional with the fashionable – including a standout merino wool shirt jacket in a variety of check colours (shackets, as they’re sometimes called, are a smartly tailored take on the trend).

The most high profile, and the reason for the resurgence in interest in plaid, saw Kate Moss casually saunter down the runway at Bottega Veneta in a soft blue version, worn unbuttoned and open over a white tank top and with perfect blue jeans.

Getty Images Plaid shirts at APC, Bottega Veneta and Ralph Lauren.

This luxury version was actually made of leather, and is now being sold for almost $8000. Fortunately there are plenty of other stylish but more affordable options available from local designers, and at vintage stores too.

At Ralph Lauren a red plaid shirt was teamed chicly with an almost matching maxi-length skirt, while French brand APC, a purveyor of normcore clothes that people actually wear, channelled its 90s grunge roots with plaid shirts tied around the waist.

Plaid shirts are naturally at home when paired with denim, while slimline versions can look great worn over a polo neck for casual winter layering. Locally, the likes of Stolen Girlfriends Club and Beach Brains have some classic options (they’re menswear, but plaid is truly unisex) while reliable brands such as Carhartt and Patagonia are worth a look too.

If a full-on flannel is not quite your thing, Kowtow’s charming check print shirt with curved collar is a subtle, and quite pretty, take on the effortless look.

