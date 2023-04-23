The practical magic of Kelly Sherrod's style

Multifaceted artist Kelly Sherrod (Proteins of Magic) creates music that blurs the boundary between audio and visual formats. But, she tells Tyson Beckett, her style is less inter-disciplinary.

Kelly Sherrod, who splits her time between Tennessee and Aotearoa, has always been drawn to the wanderlust of the US. "I grew up with a Wizard of Oz, Dirty Dancing and Billy Ray Cyrus obsession, which instilled dreamy American myths in my psyche," she says.

After years touring as a bassist with several bands (including with Dimmer) and taking some time out when her son was born in 2014, Sherrod made a move to writing and recording her own music under the name, Proteins of Magic.

"I’m inspired by a desire to seek out my full creative potential, and to fulfil my never-ending compulsion to make things."

This endless creativity is balanced by a propensity towards practicality, as seen in the way Sherrod dresses, be it making her own tour merch or adopting the uniform of her Nashville neighbours.

"I live in a rural area of Nashville. The options for warm clothing are at the local farmers’ co-ops, and the only choice of pattern is camo. You can choose between fluorescent pink, fluorescent orange, green or dark green.

"You definitely feel part of the camo tribe out in rural Nashville. You can wave to each other at the local gas station in your warm camo gear."

Tunique Sherbert/Supplied When dressing to perform, Sherrod tries to tie the visual aesthetic with her music.

The way I dress on and off stage varies dramatically. During the day I’m in my cave of creation, where I might be in my pyjamas till 3pm writing music. Then I do a total 180 when I get ready to perform, where I try to tie the visual aesthetic with my music.

I have been really lucky to have Zambesi dress me on my latest tour. I love the beautiful design and minimalism of their pieces. The Zambesi top I wore at my show at Lot23 in Auckland was like I was wearing paint, or like I was inside a painting, it was perfect.

What influences me most is the weather. In Nashville the temperatures are so extreme there, that in the summer it's thermonuclear hot, and I'm only going to go outside if I have to go and pick my son up from school or go to the grocery store. If I have to do those things, I'm head to toe covered in UV protective wear.

On the flip side in winter, it's so bitterly cold that you just wear what you have to wear so you're not shivering, it’s like survival wear.

My relationship with clothes has changed during my lifetime. As I've got more comfortable with my body, I'm open to wearing more feminine pieces. I used to only wear straight up loose fitting clothes, but now like to run the gamut and explore different things.

The most sentimental item I own is my boots that I spray painted silver. They are now haunted (in a good way). Because if you look at them when they are alone on the floor, it looks like there are feet in them, like a version of Kelly or somebody else.

Supplied Sherrod’s spray-painted silver boots, “I'll have to wear them forever.”

They are also a perfect width for my looper pedal, if they were any wider I would be hitting two buttons at the same time. I'll have to wear them forever.

It’s cool to recycle fashion, so I like to go to a good vintage store, and there's some really good ones in Nashville. I like to buy secondhand kilts.

If I am buying new, I am looking for a timeless design and good quality, something that you're not going to be buying again for 10 years.

A piece of clothing that is special to me is an old-school Swanndri wool coat a friend gave to me. It's nice to have it in Nashville, it feels quite surreal to wear it over there. I feel like I have a piece of New Zealand with me.

Supplied Left: Her Swandrii wool coat helps Sherrod feel like she has a piece of New Zealand with her in Nashville.

I make my own merch and hand cut stencils and spray paint them onto T-shirts. The designs I make are all my own, so it feels completely natural to wear them myself. I see it as a sign of self respect.

My first clothing memory is dressing my Cabbage Patch doll. I inventively called her Sarah, and my mum used to make clothes for her, and we used to pick out the fabrics together. I was more interested in dressing Sarah than myself.

Supplied Sherrod makes her own merch using hand-cut stencils.

Shop Kelly’s Wishlist: