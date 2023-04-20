A scrappy ponytail for a wedding? How the rich do their hair in Succession

The children are scattered and shellshocked after Logan's death. But they have to make their moves to keep the company in their clutches.

This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Succession.

Power, the evolution of the media, complex family dynamics, greed: there are so many layers to Succession, but all I want to talk about right now is the hair.

I’m a very recent convert to the show, finally convinced to watch – after years of media friends banging on about its genius – after my social media feeds were bombarded with Tom’s hilariously bitchy line about that “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag.

Even as a Succession outsider I could pick out that soundbyte’s pitch perfect portrayal of snobbery, in regards to both fashion and the conspicuous style of ‘new money’.

I quickly binged all four seasons, recently catching up to that shocking season four episode that featured so many talking points – including Shiv’s zero-effort ponytail for Connor and Willa’s wedding. It was a mess, just like her, even before her father’s death.

neon Kendall and Shiv, with her messy wedding ponytail

Succession’s portrayal of ‘stealth wealth’ has been much discussed. It’s not a ‘fashion show’, but there is a lot of fashion to digest – and the costumes are used to say plenty about each character’s mentality or position in the line of power.

From Kendall’s basic but eye-wateringly expensive wardrobe of Tom Ford and Loro Piana, to the parade of polo necks worn under blazers, the ‘quiet’ costumes say a lot.

Uncredited/AP Shiv and and Roman Roy, in their ‘got-it-together’ phase that's reflected in their hair.

They also say a lot about elitism, and what – and who – we consider to look the part, something The Cut really captured with a recent piece that declared ‘Enough with Quiet Luxury’.

Stuff Shiv, when she bothered to do her hair.

The hair too is regularly used as a visual signifier of wealth and a character’s state of mind. Roman’s short-but-long-on-the-top style often seems to have a life of its own, while Greg’s has gone from scruffy hippie to well-groomed preppy.

Willa went from mousy brown to icy blonde, now she has the financial means to keep the regrowth at bay (she’s kept the soft waves).

Then there’s Kendall who shaved it all off at one of his lowest points; in the recent episode this week when he made his ‘killer’ move, his hair read particularly groomed and conservative.

HBO/Graeme Hunter Roman’s off to the side hair.

Hair can say a lot about the state of someone’s finances, vanity and the leisure time they have to upkeep it – and the costuming of Succession regularly utilises it to say something without speaking.

It’s a luxury to get your hair done by a professional, and a real luxury to be able to do it regularly; the wealthy are able to justify weekly, or twice-weekly, blowouts and regular trims (I immediately think of the longstanding rumour of the local designer who would get their hair blow-waved at the salon every morning, and seeing some iconic Park Avenue society queens walk past me in New York with perfectly coiffed hair). The super wealthy, like the Roys, would likely have people come to them each morning to do so.

HBO/Supplied Shiv Roy and Gerri Kellman in season 3.

That’s why Shiv’s scrappy ponytail was so jarring. Her hair symbolised her transition between season 1 and 2, from a liberal leaning political strategist with long natural hair to joining the family firm with a sleek razor sharp bob.

Unsurprisingly, those with the best hair of the show are the characters who sit outside the conspiring and power plays of the Roy family succession planning – but who also have looks that seem casual and ‘no-fuss’ but are actually incredibly high-maintenance.

HBO/Stuff Rhea Jarrell’s mussed fringe in season 2.

Gerri is serious and consistent, with the same hair throughout that’s like a less polished version of that razor sharp bob. Rhea Jarrell absolutely got regular blow-waves, or at least made use of a straighter, except for her distractingly long and often mussed fringe.

Meanwhile Nan Pierce likely believes she has zero vanity to care about something as silly as hair, while always looking impeccable and well-coiffed.

HBO/Supplied Don’t mess with Nan Pierce.

Then there’s Naomi Pierce. She’s the most obviously stylish character in the show, seemingly unbothered by it all while having a sharp eye for trickery.

HBO/Supplied Naomi Pierce’s rich girl bob, season 3.

She, too, had the rich girl bob when we first met her, inspired by intellectual WASP-y New England families but perfectly ‘messy’ to show her It Girl bonafides.

In the latest season she returns, making an entrance to welcome the Roy kids in a Proenza Schouler ensemble and confident new short do.

Some likened it to Princess Diana’s iconic look, while Vogue described it as a “tongue-in-cheek, billionaire chic mullet” (I’d call it a very high-maintenance mullet). Her hairstylist Ashley Javier told Coveteur that the look was actually inspired by the girl in the How Soon is Now video from The Smiths.

In a show all about power and the acquiring of it, her dramatic change of hair could be read simply as a statement on the power of being self-assured – or the power of a good hairdresser.

