5 bold sneakers to soup-up any outfit

Step aside classic white sneakers: the buzziest footwear right now is functional with a toyish feel.

Now just about everyone owns a version of polite white sneakers, the cool kids have moved on and naturally adopted the absolute opposite.

The souped-up trainer is causing a stir in cult sportswear and beyond. Fully functional, ultra hi-tech, precision engineered with features such as “agile chassis systems” and “propulsive carbon fibre plates”: they are the equivalent of Formula 1 cars for your feet.

A mass of performance-related details often in retina-searing colours with seriously bonkers proportions, there is something about these shoes that still manages to look attractive. They are soft, light and temptingly sweetie bright.

French mountaineering brand Salomon produces some of the most currently desirable shoes out there. Their criss-cross design detail makes them look as though embalmed in bungee cords.

They are fit for purpose, and while they might take you up a mountain, they have also scaled the heights of fashion, gracing the catwalks of MM6 Maison Margiela (worn by Rihanna at the Super Bowl) and Comme des Garçons.

Hoka shoes might give feet a banana-like profile (look at its All Gender Rocket x 2), but it is the fat, marshmallow-y sole that is their true signature, engineered to help runners make their way down steep slopes and mountains.

At first sight, the bumpers may seem like an aesthetic eyesore, but last year Hoka was called the “fastest-growing sneaker brand”, so no doubt we will get used to it.

Hoka first hit the shops in 2010, and was taken up by elite athletes. The brand now has a following in Hollywood where fitness trends are adopted wholeheartedly. Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Britney Spears are all sporting a rainbow of Hokas.

Then there is the brand that once supplied everyone’s favourite aerobics shoe. Asics is now considered seriously fashion-forward. It has worked with established houses like Comme des Garçons, as well as cutting-edge labels, such as creative collective Brain Dead.

Its colour ways can look utterly mouth-watering (check out the collaboration with Seoul-based label, Andersson Bell) and functional but fancy, like its latest collaboration with South Korean label Matin Kim.

At Subtype Store (a shop that is such a draw for sneaker-heads that it holds raffles for those who want a chance of buying the most in-demand, retro-style Nike Air Jordans) it has noticed a sales increase in the hi-tech gorpcore-style hiking, trail and running shoes.

“Salomon sales over the last year have been crazy,” says Josh Hamilton, manager at Subtype Newmarket in Auckland. “It’s one of those Nike Air Force situations where they just sell out straight away. Since New Balance took off, Asics have come into play, too. They fit the ‘dad shoe’ look. And Asics have been killing it with collabs, getting into a more ‘hyped sneaker’ situation.”

Have the dedicated sneaker-heads moved on from their old-school Adidas and Nike? “No, it’s a different customer,” Hamilton says. “It’s young people, newly getting into sneakers, or older people, because Asics and Salomons are so comfortable.

“Aesthetics don’t take away from the functionality of the shoe. Asics are still great running shoes. Salomons are still great for trail.”

While it is not hard to imagine the aforementioned cool kids showing off their chunky performance trainers with everyday jeans, what about the woman who buys them from a meticulously curated, niche womenswear store?

At Fabric, the Peat Beluga Salomon ACS Pro trainer is not pretty, but progressive – a blunt mass of geometric shapes, red laces and double pull loops on the heel resembling neat bunny ears.

I am taking inspiration from a young woman I saw in one achingly cool trainer shop in London’s Shoreditch. Underneath her everyday attire – a hijab and long skirt – she had a pair of hardcore pastel Salomons peaking out. Safe to say these are one addition that soup-up whatever you put them with.