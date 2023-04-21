This week's best celebrity looks were kind of all over the show

Ally Sheedy is seen arriving at the Today show in New York City.

From left-of-field fashion choices to classic silhouettes, celebrities threw everything at the wall this week. From a stage costume designed for movement, to crumpled pants that say “I don’t care”, here’s what stuck, in our minds at least.

Best at Coachella

Rosalía really delivered on the first weekend of Coachella, with an incredible performance that embodied our streaming age and worked for those in attendance and the rest of us watching at home (cc: Frank Ocean).

Her custom outfit by Acne Studios was also perfectly considered: the pink sheer top billowed in the desert wind like it was part of the choreography.

Also: New Zealander Ch'lita, who is equally as cool as Rosalía, made some of the star’s Coachella merch. - Lara Daly

Best IRL embodiment of the red dress emoji

I’ll never tire of seeing a Vivienne Westwood corseted bustier gown on a red carpet. It's a reliable go-to that always, no matter someone's style or body, makes the wearer look drop-dead gorgeous.

Case in point: this red Westwood gown on Priyanka Chopra, for a premiere in London. Styled with a bombshell blow-out and red lipstick, it's channelling both Old Hollywood glamour and the red dress emoji. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best Brat packer

It’s been a great week to be an 80s brat packer. First, Molly Ringwald appears in the new Judy Blume doco and then Ally Sheedy steps out in this wonderful slouchy cream suit which wouldn’t look out of place on Shiv in Succession.

Strangely I’ve been thinking a lot about The Breakfast Club lately, and particularly Ally Sheedy’s ‘outsider’ character in it. She’s long been lauded as inspiration from creatives and designers like Karen Walker who saw themselves in her, and after watching the Judy Blume doco I realised more of us felt like outsiders in high school than not. Anyway, I love this suit and this life for Ally, always and forever the coolest of the club. - Rebecca Wadey

Best power dressing

Just when I had got over Justin J Wee's photograph's of J. Smith Cameron for The New York Times, Interview Magazine released this photoshoot, and I was back to square one.

Serious snaps for Gerri, that Alexander McQueen suit and hairstylist Kabuto Okuzawa for perfecting that powerful quiff. - Tyson Beckett

Best Boy

Woody Harrelson’s dubious politics aside, I do love the left-of-field looks he brings to proceedings. And the fact I’d never heard of his new HBO Max show White House Plumbers until I stumbled across this photo of him at the premiere proves the importance of fashion in Hollywood.

Apparently a show about spin doctors ‘plugging press leaks by any means necessary’, the cast is also stacked: alongside Woody are Justin Theroux, Kiernan Shipka, Judy Greer, Kathleen Turner and Headey.

All looked great at the premiere, which bodes well (and again, proving the importance of fashion in selling a show), but Woody really brought it home in these gently crumpled white pants and pastel floral top, perfectly styled to appear as if he doesn’t care. But when it’s this good, we all know he does. - RW