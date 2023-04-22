Why your jeans have that tiny pocket in them

Many jeans still have the extra little pocket in them.

J﻿eans are a staple of our wardrobes, but while jean trends come and go, one thing remains the same – that seemingly useless tiny pocket above the main pocket.

A recent Twitter post revealing the exact function of this ﻿detail on our jeans stunned many who thought it was either for something else, or were using it in an unintended way.

According to fact-sharing Twitter account Uber Facts, that tiny pocket is for holding pocket watches.

If this never occurred to you, or you’ve been stashing a few spare coins in there, it’s understandable because pocket watches went out of fashion in 1943, according to watch brand Belsen.﻿

But many jeans still have the extra little pocket in them, which was added to jean designs by Levi Strauss & Co in ﻿1873.

The brand first had the feature in its waist overalls before it became a staple of their jeans in the 1890s. This is because the market for jeans was mainly workers like carpenters and miners.

Levi's in-house historian confirmed to Insider that the tiny pocket is still a feature of their 501 jeans as a nod to the brand’s origins.

“The watch pocket was an original element of our blue jeans, like the rivets on our pockets, button fly, arched back pocket stitching and leather patch. To preserve the integrity of the early design, Levi Strauss & Co maintains the watch pocket,” Tracey Panek told the publication in an email.

And because of that, many jeans, not just Levis, still have the little pocket today despite pocket watches not being in common use.

Before knowing what that tiny pocket was designed to hold, people thought it was meant for a wide range of things.

﻿Most responding to Uber Facts’ Twitter post thought it was for spare cash, while others offered cheeky suggestions.

“I used it to hide money from my friends when it was my round of beer,” one joked.﻿

“For married men to hide their wedding rings when they are about to cheat,” another said.﻿

One had a more modern use ﻿for the pockets, though it’s once again an item that has gone out of use.

“iPod Nano,” a woman said.

﻿Musicians might have been using it for something else all along with one saying they “keep guitar picks in it. A pick pocket”.

There were also a few helpful suggestions as to what we could put in them now including ear bud cases and keys.

“For me, it is a safe and secret pocket for keeping my home keys,” one said.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.