Cheat sheet: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian stepped onto the steps of the Met alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, in the most expensive dress ever sold at auction. It belonged to Marilyn Monroe, who was sewn into it, to sing 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' to John F. Kennedy.

The first Monday in May is almost upon us, with fashion’s biggest event, the Met Gala, set to take place in New York next week.

What to know ahead of the red carpet and party, with the theme honouring the late (and controversial) designer Karl Lagerfeld? Here’s your cheat sheet.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: 10 statement scarves to wrap up in

* This week's best celebrity beauty looks are simultaneously fierce and restrained

* Fatphobia, MeToo and 'ugly' comments: The many controversies of Karl Lagerfeld, this year's Met Gala theme

* 15 unforgettable Met Gala moments: From Princess Diana's debut to Solange and Jay-Z's elevator showdown



Aside from that big red carpet, what actually is the Met Gala?

More accurately the Met Gala is actually the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute Benefit, a black-tie fundraiser for the museum's self-funded Costume Institute. Last year the evening raised US$17.4 million

Hosted by Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the gala also marks the official opening of the annual fashion exhibition at the Costume Institute and is attended by patrons, designers and celebrities who dress up to a very specific dress code.

Dubbed the 'Oscars of fashion', the event sees the who’s who of the fashion and entertainment worlds dress to impress in usually bespoke constructions from the world's leading fashion designers with a focus on cutting edge design, creativity, and more recently, provocation.

It has brought us some of the most iconic fashion moments of recent decades, from Rihanna’s many looks to Lady Gaga’s arrival/performance in 2019.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Come May 1, Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy will be on display at the Met Gala and the starry fundraising party's companion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

‍What is this year’s theme then?

The Met's spring 2023 exhibition, titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, pays tribute to the designer who died in 2019. The dress code for the corresponding gala is "in honour of Karl".

Lagerfeld's legacy is most closely tied to his time as the former creative director of Chanel, but there's plenty more for attendees to draw inspiration from: over his storied career, he produced work for fashion houses including Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, Patou and his own eponymous brand.

Though Lagerfeld’s contribution to the fashion world is unquestionable, the choice of theme is not without controversy. The designer was known for his polemic remarks on everything from the #MeToo movement, to gay marriage and body positivity.

Then there's the fact that Lagerfeld wasn’t keen on fashion even being displayed in museums.

Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s Curator in Charge explained to Vogue in 2022 that “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself!

“He would say ‘fashion is not art – fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men's bodies’.”

When is the Met Gala?

The gala is held on the first Monday in May. In a very tidy calendar pairing, this year that date falls on Monday May 1.

Of course because of time zones, it will actually be Tuesday May 2 in New Zealand when the event kicks off – but the first Tuesday in May doesn’t quite roll of the tongue in the same way, does it?

Who will be there?

Tightly controlled by Vogue’s Wintour (she is a longstanding trustee for the Met), the gala guest list is a closely guarded secret, which all adds to the intrigue. But the biggest names in the fashion and entertainment business regularly attend.

Most of the pre-eminent fashion designers attend and bring along their celebrity muses. It is expected that this year’s event will see Zendaya’s debut as the new muse of Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

Cara Delevingne will likely attend, having been a muse to Lagerfeld and recently scoring her own Vogue cover. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer was also a longtime muse to the fashion designer, (and fellow German) and we hope to see her walk the red carpet in an archival look.

As for any New Zealand guests, that’s also unconfirmed but Lorde and Taika Waititi have both attended in the past. We’d love to see actor Thomasin Mckenzie there this year, too.

Those who are confirmed to attend are the gala co-hosts. In January Vogue announced Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa would serve as the event’s official co-chairs alongside Wintour.

Wintour’s dream guests? The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, together.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain, pictured here at last year's event, will host Vogue’s live coverage of the Met Gala.

Sounds great, how do I buy a ticket?

Slow down there cowboy, this is a notoriously exclusive do. Tickets are both incredibly hard to come by (it’s an invite only deal) and prohibitively expensive.

Generally offered to designers and brands, the 600 or so available tickets are understood cost around US$35,000 each, with tables ranging from US$200,000 to $300,000.

This is ultimately a fundraising and revenue earning exercise, so the prices can fluctuate. Brands wanting to sponsor a table drives the price up. Yahoo sponsored the Met Gala 2015 and reportedly paid US$3 million for two tables.

In 2021 racecar driver Lewis Hamilton bought a table and invited a stable of talented young Black creatives to attend with him, making statement about the barriers faced in the quest to diversify the creative industries.

Getty Images Lady Gaga revealed several Brandon Maxwell looks when she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala, where the theme was ‘camp’.

Guess I'll just watch it then... Where can I watch it?

The arrivals and red carpet is live-streamed by Vogue each year. In 2023 the proceedings and red carpet interviews will be hosted by La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, Chloe Fineman and Emma Chamberlain.

The Stuff style team will be live-blogging all the looks as they arrive at the Met, and bringing you all the need to know details on the day.

@KylieJenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's "annual bathroom selfie" at the 2017 Met Gala

What actually happens inside the Met Gala?

We don’t know for certain what happens once the celebs get to the top of that hallowed staircase. In large part because guests must abide by a no phone policy, which broadly translates to a no social media policy as well (a rule that is often broken, just count the number of bathroom selfies shared by celebrities).

We do have a general sense of the evening, which is broken into three parts: After arriving guests get to explore the exhibition before its official opening.

Attendees then sit down for a dinner which is of dubious reputation, in 2021 Keke Palmer shared a picture of a paltry plate of vegetables and grains along with the caption, "This why they don't show y'all the food, I'm just playinnnn."

Before the guests head off to the many after parties there is a performance usually involves a high-profile musical act (in the past that’s included Justin Bieber, Cher, Frank Ocean and Madonna).

In 2015 this portion of the evening saw Rihanna singing her track B...h Better Have My Money to a room of guests that had paid roughly $30,000 for their tickets.

Last year Stuff columnist and former Vogue editor Kathryn Neale gave us an insider’s re-telling of the Met Gala experience, replete with A-list selfies in the toilets and wardrobe malfunctions that had pop-stars in tears.