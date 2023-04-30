7 personal scents for every kind of Mother

Stuck on ideas for a Mother’s Day gift? You’ll find a perfect fragrance match for every mother figure below.

What does your mum smell like? Is it an assertive cloud, announcing her arrival before you even see her?

Is it a softer, closer scent. One only really picked up on during a hug and thus associated with moments of closeness: joyful hellos, tender goodbyes and embraces of comfort and reassurance.

Serene and nurturing, or lively and inspiring, these scents make an ultra personal gift for the mother-figure in your life.

For the deep-thinking mum

Abel Black Anise eau de parfum 50ml, $270

Abel’s latest release is surprisingly rich for a 100% natural fragrance. With layers of smoky amber, star anise, black currant and cacao heart, over a tobacco base, this is a natural perfume that manages to be daring, dark and sultry.

For the gardening mad mum

Aesop Gloam Eau de Parfum 50ml, $265

Just in the way your brain turns off as you potter in the garden, Gloam is inspired by the serenity of rest found as the outside world recedes. Ultimately floral with jasmine, mimosa and iris, a layer of spice is also present in the form of cardamom, saffron and pink pepper.

For the free-spirited mum

Beso Beach Beso Feliz EDP 100ml, $299

Designed to convey the peace and harmony of Ibiza in the 60s, Beso Feliz smells of golden musk, sweet clary sage and the flavour of smoky marijuana, but also more amorphously of freedom, peace and love.

For the creative mum

DedCool Red Dakota Fragrance 50ml, $153

From genderless functional fragrance brand DedCool, this zingy scent is full of bright clementine and gardenia. All DedCool’s sprays are designed to be layered.

For the supremely glam mum

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum 30ml, $143

Housed in that iconic glass heel, this blush iteration of Carlolina Herrera’s signature fragrance is a distillation of modern womanhood in a bottle. Powder soft vanilla, exotic ylang-ylang and elegant Italian bergamot combine in this radiant spray.

For the mum who nurtures a love of art

Glasshouse Fragrances Touch The Sky candle 380g, $65

Described as “a celebration of the empowering and nurturing form of femininity” Glasshouse Fragrance’s limited edition Touch The Sky candle has been created in collaboration with Indigenous Australian artist Rachael Sanna. The candle jars fresh peony and sweetpea, rounded out with earthy cedar and sandalwoods.

For the bon vivant mum

Ashley & Co Bonberry waxed perfume, $60

Light the wick on a jar of ripe and wild berries, juicy musk blossom and green davana.