This week's best celebrity looks let the clothes do the talking

Ryan Gosling and Margo Robbie attend the red carpet promoting the upcoming film Barbie at the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon.

Celebrities using clothing to make statements is nothing new.

From nominees wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes in support of the #MeToo movement to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wearing a dress emblazoned with the words “Tax the rich” to the Met Gala in 2021, stars know all to well the power of this medium as a message.

That was the case with our favourite celebrity looks this week too. Whether worn as part of an expertly designed stage costume, or for an off-duty errand run, these outfits spoke volumes.

Prettiest in pink

Remember when Anya Taylor-Joy dressed up as her character Princess Peach at a premiere of the Mario Bros. film? This dreamy pink gingham ensemble from Margot Robbie, for a screening of the Barbie movie at CinemaCon, is giving me similar fun, self-aware cosplay vibes.

There were lots of shots of Margot in just the crop top and very mini skirt, but I much prefer the full Barbiecore look with the matching coat – all by Prada – as she arrived.

She's also wearing pink Christian Louboutin mules which remind me of a perfect tweet responding to criticism of the upcoming film's seemingly lack of designer brand tie-in: "Barbie doesn't care about labels, she cares about fun."

Snaps too for Ryan Gosling's Ken dress up, with a pink Acne Studios bomber jacket and printed slogan tee featuring the name of the film's director Greta Gerwig (a moment also for his spray tan and highlights). - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best new gen

Rihanna was in Paris last week, with TikTok buzzing she was there to look through Karl Lagerfeld’s Fendi archives as research for a Met Gala outfit. Please, let this be true.

Someone else who was deep into the Fendi was this future icon, name currently unknown but until confirmed I am calling first name Rocky, last name Fenty. It’s truly ridiculous how cute this child is, and how what I would find obnoxious on most one-year-olds is just adorable on lil’ Rocky. Trouble indeed! - Rebecca Wadey

Best in vests

The Dune promo tour in 2021 served up killer look after killer look (remember Zendaya in that super molded wet-look Balmain dress and Timothee Chalamet in a sequined Haider Ackermann one piece at the Venice Film Festival?) so anticipation is high for round two which just kicked off at CinemaCon.

Stepping onto the red carpet in a backless halter waistcoat from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 collection, Zendaya made it clear she is well and truly in her LV era. From the looks of it Timmy is entering his leather era, donning a Helmut Lang outfit with matching leather vest, drop crotch trousers and knee pads. More please. - Tyson Beckett

Best pap snap

They’re just like us! These paparazzi pics of Rihanna shopping at Target with her niece Majesty is the biggest slay I've seen all week. Imagine shopping for drugstore beauty supplies with aunty Riri?! I'm dying to know what she bought.

Once again, Rihanna proves that maternity dressing like Big Boi in the 00s is the way to go. The fur, the Timberlands, the NY cap and shades are giving a big middle finger to 'quiet luxury' and the open jeans / bodysuit combo is both practical and chic - something you could try after a big meal, even if you're not pregnant.

This look also confirms to me that the giant pendant trend isn't just a local thing - does anyone else see this Baobei necklace in the wild at least three times a day? - Lara Daly

Best bow

Ensemble are big fans of big bows so it should surprise no one that it was love at first sight of Elle Fanning in this floor length undone Givenchy pussybow (technically a neck-tie). It’s probably too on the nose for me to suggest that her stylist Samantha McMillen take a bow for putting together this look. -TB

Best stage outfits

It’s like demigod Pierpaolo Piccoli tired of slaying the red carpet and has decided to turn his attention to the stage, with the Valentino designer dressing not one but two icons of music this week.

I adore Sam Smith in this classic voluminous Valentino gown while performing their Gloria tour in London this week, and the monochromatic looks designed for Janet Jackson and her dancers for the first leg of her Together Again tour are everything. - RW