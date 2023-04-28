No sex, a Coca Cola diet and $900,000 a year on books. The mad world of Karl Lagerfeld

It’s only four years since Karl Lagerfeld died, so the impending wave of projects related to the German fashion designer may seem a little premature. Next Monday’s Met Gala, the annual fundraiser dedicated to New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, celebrates the opening of a Met exhibition entitled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 5.

Later this year, the V&A’s blockbuster Chanel exhibition will open in London and, while focused on Coco Chanel, Lagerfeld will inevitably be part of the conversation.

Lionel Cironneau/AP Lagerfeld acknowledges the applause of his models at the end of the Chanel 1993-94 Fall-Winter haute couture show in Paris, July 20, 1993.

And now , there’s The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld, a fascinating, if at times creepily intrusive, BBC2 documentary offering viewers 90 minutes of extraordinary access to the Kaiser’s inner coterie of friends – not least, two chisel-jawed male models, Brad Kroenig and Baptiste Giabiconi, who were his loyal companions for the last 15 years of his life, and his equally chisel-jawed bodyguard, Sebastien Jondeau.

The mystery of the title is Lagerfeld’s will, still unresolved – although Choupette, his beloved but, according to French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, “very mean” cat, seems to have done well out of it.

Even those who know nothing about fashion recognise Lagerfeld’s name and could probably identify him from a monochrome silhouette. That white pony tail, reminiscent of a powdered 18th-century wig, the starched high collars (he said they gave him better posture) and ever present sunglasses are as recognisable as Anna Wintour’s bob or Margaret Thatcher’s handbag.

He once lowered his sunnies during an interview so that I could peek into his eyes. Disappointingly they weren’t fizzingly red (he enjoyed playing up his demonic image) but a soft nut brown with surprisingly clear whites.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Lagerfeld attends the Dior Menswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 fashion show in Paris, France.

He’d probably relish Monday’s Met spectacle in which, no doubt, various celebs will don Karl drag. He was already a popular Halloween costume in 2007, when the Italian designer Roberto Cavalli dressed up as him. “An act of courage, no?” Lagerfeld remarked waspishly when I interviewed him around that time. “His silhouette is a little… let’s just say I look better.”

He was extremely proud of having lost more than six stone in 2001 on a crazy sounding diet involving limitless servings of Diet Coke and not much else. I never saw the uniformed butler who was supposedly present at all times with a can of cola on a tray, but Lagerfeld’s entourage was so large, I may have missed him.

He was famously generous , donating to charity and to friends, including those he surely knew were hangers on. But he could be ruthless, too. “Fashion is about elimination,” he once told me. “I’m good at cutting people off. I can wait 10 years and then pull the chair. Sometimes people don’t even know that it was me who pulled the chair. Some are not even worth the effort. Others are so mediocre that life takes care of them anyway.”

All of this was delivered with an avuncular chuckle, but he wasn’t joking. In his recently published memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, André Leon Talley, the late editor-at-large of US Vogue, painted a picture of a slightly demonic emperor around whom everyone, including Vogue editor Wintour, cautiously danced.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Lagerfeld walks the runway during the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 4, 2016.

Lagerfeld was simply too big to fail. His contract at Chanel, the world’s biggest privately-owned luxury fashion house, was for the duration of his life – an unthinkable bond in today’s landscape where many designers are in and out of houses inside five years. He was also creative director at Fendi. Additionally he had his own label. This made him – and his advertising dollars – beyond precious. He didn’t seem to mind using his vast fortune to bind people to him.

After the death in 1989 of his lover Jacques de Bascher – whom, it transpires, he shared with his great fashion rival Yves Saint Laurent – he seems to have eliminated emotion. And intimacy. Fascinatingly, Roitfeld says the only person he addressed in French with the informal “tu”, was the model Giabiconi.

In the documentary, it’s claimed Lagerfeld had a problem with sex – which, in French terms, seems to boil down to never having it. He distracted himself with a shopping habit to rival Elton John’s: 1,000 white Hilditch & Key shirts, €500,000 (NZ$897,867) a year spent on books. No drugs though, or parties: he preferred to stand back and watch others stare over the abyss.

He was a journalist’s dream. While pathologically late (I waited six hours for him once and ended up having to stay overnight in Paris – that was average), he was not a diva, nor rude. You got the interview in the end and it was worth the wait because, unlike most subjects, he wasn’t afraid of controversy. His mother’s advice to him when he was a small child – “be interesting, be amusing, or be silent” – had obviously burned onto his soul. In later years however, his attempts to amuse and interest began to land badly, particularly when he described the visibly slimming down singer Adele as “a little too fat”.

He despised hypocrisy. He told me that although he had a battalion of godchildren, he found most of them “disappointing”. This was before the arrival of Hudson, favoured model Brad Kroenig’s angelic tiny blond son, who would often accompany Lagerfeld down Chanel’s vast catwalks at the end of the shows, one small hand clamped in Lagerfeld’s black leather begloved one. Comparisons with Tadzio, the angelic child in Death in Venice who becomes the object of an old man’s obsession, inevitably abounded.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Lagerfeld and Hudson Kroenig walk the runway during Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection at Grand Palais on May 3, 2017.

Now about 15, Hudson, along with the rest of his family, features in The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld. He’s an open faced, all-American boy who looks as though he could be in training to be a linebacker. When he talks about flying on private jets with the designer and the presents Karl would send with such naivety, you wonder what the worldly, European Lagerfeld and the bronzed Florida-based Hudson would make of each other now.

But perhaps Lagerfeld has a weakness for his opposite. His elder sister Christiana fled Germany in her 20s for the US. In the documentary, Christiana’s daughter, Caroline – a blue-eyed, ringletted blonde in cornflower blue knitwear – describes herself, with brutal (Lagerfeldian) honesty as “a fat American”, which is ironic, given his obvious antipathy towards the plump.

No one in Lagerfeld’s inner circle ever met this side of the family, but Caroline speaks of her uncle’s largesse, recalling the nerve-shredding time he offered to design her wedding dress, and it didn’t arrive. Then, of course, the day before the wedding there it was, delivered via its own seat on Concorde. She adored it.

Would Lagerfeld adore the retrospectives piling up in his wake? He never wanted one while he was alive, considering them the mark of someone at their peak whose only way was down. “I‘d never call myself a great designer,” he told me, and maybe he meant it.

He was truly gifted at reading the zeitgeist, which is why he was perfect at Chanel, where he could play with the templates Coco (whom he called a “bitch, but then so am I” ) had laid down decades before. Would he want historians and influencers poking around his archives, reassessing his legacy and asking that dreaded question: original designer or cynical marketeer? Probably not, but there are signs that, after the eulogies, it’s starting to happen.