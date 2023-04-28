All the stylish arrivals on the Time100 gala red carpet.

Outside of awards shows, one of the most star-studded events of the year has to be the Time100 Gala.

The event, held on Thursday (NZT) in New York City, honours the best and brightest across various spheres, from pioneers in business to political leaders, artists, designers, performers and fashion icons.

Each year the outfits get better and better, and 2023 was no exception. Keep reading to see the best celebrity looks.

Ali Wong

Ali Wong wore a notable gown as she attended the gala.

Between the stunning design﻿ of her white dress, the draped sleeves and the stunning headdress, there's no doubt the actress and comedian was set on making a statement.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is always one to make the most simple looks fabulous.

Adorning a pearl white evening gown with a pearl clutch, the reality TV star looked amazing.

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald brought her timeless aesthetic to the red carpet.

The 80s icon looked as camera-ready and photogenic at 55 as ever, rocking a shimmering red dress.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hit the carpet as a pair, effortlessly garnering attention.

While Gerber wore slinky, high-necked Khaite, Butler showed up in a snazzy double breasted suit with silken lapels.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat didn't shy away from boldness, pairing her black and lilac ruffled Valentino with patent red leather gloves.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne looked stunning in her strapless black gown, her red hair caressing her shoulders.

The Russian Doll star's flattering, punkish gown featured a heart-like black and silver bust.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge, who has claimed her rightful place in the spotlight this year, was the host of the event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln in New York City.

She appeared in a sequin-laden plunging gown, epitomising her brand of old-world siren glamour.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is nothing short of a fashion icon, and this blue and black gown is the perfect addition to her already fabulously stylish portfolio.

Aubrey Plaza

White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza also made an appearance, adorned in a red caped Carolina Herrera number.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.