Kim Kardashian teases her look for Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala

Kardashian is no stranger to the Met Gala, having made her first appearance back in 2013.

Kim Kardashian is getting ready for fashion’s biggest event of the year.

The 42-year-old Skims mogul shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram this week, showing her prep work for the upcoming Met Gala. Kardashian can be seen looking at sketches while at the late Karl Lagarfeld’s office in Paris.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” Kim captioned the post.

READ MORE:

* Fatphobia, MeToo and 'ugly' comments: The many controversies of Karl Lagerfeld, this year's Met Gala theme

* Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Penélope Cruz amongst stars announced as 2023 Met Gala chairs

* Khloe Kardashian is a gold goddess for first ever Met Gala appearance

* Karl Lagerfeld blames Kim Kardashian for being too public with wealth



According to Vogue, this year’s theme for the benefit is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The evening is intended to honour the iconic designer, who worked as the director of Chanel for 35 years. He was also the creative director of the Italian fashion house Fendi.

Kardashian is no stranger to the infamous Met steps. She made her first appearance at the Met Gala as Kanye West’s plus-one back in 2013.

Since then, she’s become a regular attendee of the event. Last year, the mother of four attended the fundraiser alongside her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

At the time, Kardashian drew criticism after she detailed her rigorous diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me,” she remembered while speaking to LaLa Anthony on the red carpet. “I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.”