Is Tom Ford really saying goodbye to fashion?

Thirteen years after launching his own label, Tom Ford bowed out last week and – yes, you could describe this final offering, as The New York Times did, as anticlimactic.

Rather than a live grand finale in front of an admiring audience during the normal fashion calendar, Ford opted for three short videos released on the internet. Was this a comment on the zero attention span era?

A brief show reel watched on a phone will always feel more of a shrug than a major moment, even if said videos feature Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Joan Smalls and Karen Elson.

These may be supermodels in the old-fashioned sense of the world, not least because they all predate the TikTok era when anyone can wield, if only for 35 seconds, a degree of influence.

But when the camera pulls back from the models you see they’re in a museum case, an unusually elegiac touch from a normally upbeat designer. And the lone visitor to this museum is a silhouetted rearview of a man – a reference perhaps to his other big hit, the Oscar nominated film, A Single Man perhaps?

But this seemed like a shrug steeped in melancholy.

I don’t mean that the clothes Kloss and co wear are irrelevant. The sequinned and fringed plunging skin-tight dresses will probably turn up on a red carpet any moment. Let’s not forget that Zendaya, darling of Millenials and Gen Zers, wore Tom Ford not that long ago.

Even the greatest hits he’s reprised here, including the velvet trouser suit he first designed for Gucci in 1996 and the white cape dress Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the 2012 Oscars, feel more current than ever.

It’s no accident that Ford managed to build from scratch a $2.8 billion dollar brand, which he recently sold to Estée Lauder. True it was probably more famous for sunglasses, perfumes and make-up than clothes, but for a designer to achieve mega status with not one but two brands is unprecedented. And then there’s the not one, but two, critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated films he wrote, directed and produced (the other being Nocturnal Animals) .

Ford is well within his rights to feel reflective. His husband and partner of more than three decades, Richard Buckley, died 18 months ago, leaving Ford bereft and with their young son to parent on his own.

While financially and reputationally he has been more than vindicated since his sudden ousting from Gucci in 2004, Tom Ford the label never wielded the cultural influence his Gucci one did.

Of course someone like me is going to prefer the more visceral, in-the-present Ford because I was there for many of his big catwalk moments, including the show that launched his own brand back in 2010. Just 100 guests – it was so intimate, you could feel the models’ clothes brushing against your knees.

You found yourself actively avoiding eye contact with them in case you came across as stalker-y. And what models – Julianne Moore, Beyoncé, Rita Wilson, Lauren Hutton… No photographers though. Ford wanted it to feel exclusive and special. But maybe that all seems a bit Canute like now.

Those who’ve followed his career since the early 1990s will wonder whether this final “show” means that, at 61, he’s retiring. From fashion maybe.

Twitter wants him to return to Gucci. That post however, is filled for the moment. In any case, the industry may not be especially interesting to him right now, with its addiction to instant memes rather than anything of lasting significance.

He tried to resurrect New York Fashion Week when he took over from Diane Von Furstenberg as chair of the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2019, but with limited success. Covid didn’t help either.

Still it’s hard to imagine he’ll spend the rest of his years pottering around the new home in Palm Beach, Florida for which he reputedly paid more than $50 million last year. Charitable work beckons. He did an impressive job, along with Anna Wintour, of raising money for all the small, independent US designers struggling in the pandemic.

More movies would be welcome. Politics? He’s never expressed a huge interest publicly, but Palm Beach brings him into close proximity with one of the biggest political beasts of recent years. And Ford’s never been one not to speak his mind.

That would be one stylish White House.