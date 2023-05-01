Queen Camilla’s hairdresser: 'William should have sorted his hair out ages ago'

Prince and Princess of Wales meet members of creative industries in Birmingham. During the visit Prince William has a go at a game of darts with Alison Hammond. .

Saturday, May 6 is going to be an emotional day for Jo Hansford. As the top British colourist described by US Vogue as “the best tinter on the planet” watches Charles and Camilla pull up outside Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee state coach, keeping an eagle eye on the locks she has coloured for the event, she may be remembering the first time Camilla walked through the door of the salon she was working in 35 years ago.

“I remember seeing her for the first time,” the 71-year-old says with a smile. “Her brown hair had a few lights in it, and she had this shaggy fringe. I noticed her bright blue eyes and I knew immediately she had to be blonder.” How could Hansford have known that seven years later, she would be preparing Camilla for her wedding to Charles? Or that eighteen years after that, she would be watching her loyal client crowned Queen?

The two women will have shared so much over the past three and a half decades. But as with all the conversations Hansford has had with her famous clients – who have included everyone from Richard Burton, the Redgraves and Christine Keeler to Angelina Jolie, Nigella Lawson and Gwyneth Paltrow – those will go with her “to the grave and beyond”.

For Ealing-born Hansford, who trained under the legendary Vidal Sassoon and is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of her business this month, the Coronation will be the culmination of a “real old-fashioned love story”.

“Camilla deeply loves him,” she tells me, from one of the private rooms in the state-of-the-art Knightsbridge salon – her second – she opened in Harvey Nichols last year.

“And Charles obviously loves her very much. And as her son Tom said recently in an interview, that’s really what it comes down to. They should have married years earlier in my view. But all that silly royal nonsense… I felt so sorry for Princess Margaret, for example. She was unable to marry the person she wanted. And of course, things have changed. Obviously.” She’s unable to repress a small snort. “Just look at Meghan and Harry! But I do think it’s sad that it went on for so long. Not that Diana wasn’t a lovely person. And I think she probably tried very hard, but she was so young to be thrust into such a high profile family.”

Every woman understands how precious the relationship is between hairdresser and client, whether that client is a member of the most famous firm in the land or not. And since Hansford and her late husband and business partner David first secured the loan that allowed them to open her first Mayfair salon in 1993 with a team of just eight, she has forged those bonds with international royals, politicians and film stars, making a mockery of the (male) bank manager who baulked at her when she explained her plan: “Hair colour? You want to start a whole business around hair colour?”

However the daughter of a toolmaker and the Queen Consort have perhaps been through more than most. Since Camilla first became a client, she has divorced and remarried. Hansford, meanwhile, tragically lost her husband to pancreatic cancer in 2001 at the age of 60. And having met Camilla, I can immediately see why – Hansford’s expertise aside – they have remained a constant in each others’ lives.

Alastair Grant Camilla’s hair stylist has some advice for Prince William.

They are both down to earth with easy laughs. “Camilla does have a great sense of humour,” the colourist tells me. “And we both love our gardens. My garden is an all-year-round garden just like hers is now, so we’re passionate about those. Both women are approximately the same age, too, and had their two children at around the same time.” Hansford gives a nostalgic smile.

“We both had the horrors of them going off travelling on their gap years, without phones or emails, and found all that horrendous. We’ve gone through not just children but grandchildren together, and she’ll come in with her iPad and show me all these beautiful pictures of those grandchildren and her garden. I think it’s nice for her to share those because she can’t do that with many people, so it’s a special relationship.”

Whilst we don’t yet know what the Bruce Oldfield gown the Queen Consort is expected to wear on May 6 will look like, Hansford says not to expect any surprises when it comes to her hair. Camilla won’t suddenly be sporting any of this season’s wild new colour trends. There will be no “volcanic amber” or “celestial platinum” tresses beneath Queen Mary’s crown.

“It’ll be the same. Nothing dramatic happens to a woman’s hair on the day she becomes Queen,” the colourist says with a laugh. “There are no new rules to abide by.” No special new “Queenly” shade. “I see everyone as an individual, whether they are a Queen or a pauper,” she adds. “I’ve always believed that. It’s not about what’s in vogue - but what suits a person.”

Chris Jackson/AP Expect no hair surprises from Camilla at the coronation.

That can and does evolve over the years, as a woman (or man’s) skin tone and hair texture changes, Hansford points out. “So over time I have had to change Camilla’s colour. I’d noticed that in photographs her hair had started to look white – like grey hair. And I thought ‘why bother if it just looks white?’ But I had to be very cautious because she likes the body that the colour gives her, and she has a lot of hair but it’s fine. So we had the conversation and did it as a gradual process, and it looks so much nicer, the body is still there, and Camilla loves it.”

The Queen Consort is lucky to have such a good adviser, and although when I ask what she would do with Meghan’s hair Hansford deflects with a grimace and a “we won’t discuss The Big M”, she has some thoughts on the Duchess of Cambridge’s mane. “She’s got lovely hair but I think it is too long. She’s so slim, and with hair you have to look at the whole image, the proportions, so I would take it up six inches.”

Not that she believes in “mum cuts”, she says. “I don’t agree with that idea at all. But as you get older you need a bit of shaping, because your face muscles start to drop, so bringing it all up to, say, shoulder-length, can give you a lift. That said, everyone ages differently.”

As for the famously follicly-challenged male royals, Hansford wishes they had been given better guidance about hair loss and transplants early on. Alongside colour and cuts, the salon offers a whole range of individual services and has in-house experts in wigs, hairpieces and trichology.

Getty Images “Kate has lovely hair”.

“They don't always get given the best advice when it comes very specialised things such as hair. But also they’re in the public eye so much, so if the princes had done anything everyone would have made such a big deal about it. I really feel sorry for William because he had such a lovely head of hair and he should have done his ages ago. If he were a client of ours, we would have advised him to do that as soon as he started to lose it, but of course he can’t do anything now because it’s gone so far.”

Hansford segues seamlessly on to an anecdote about another famous former client, the late Richard Burton, whose hair she dyed silver for his role as Winston Churchill in the 1974 film, The Gathering Storm. She was eight-and-a-half-months pregnant at the time and having to remove “the dark brown tint he had on his head”. “I was worried his poor scalp was going to be marmalade by the end, but we finished the job in a toilet at Chartwell, where they were filming, with Richard sitting on the loo resting his head on my pregnant stomach.”

Laughing, Jo tells me that her son Daniel, 50, who works in the film industry has told her to stop telling the story, “because it makes you sound so old!” But Hansford is rightly proud of the long career she’s forged in an industry where she was told by peers early on she should “only expect to last three months because you’re a woman”.

She also has a lot more anecdotes where that came from, whether they’re about the late Christine Keeler, “who wasn’t allowed into the salon, poor thing, after the scandal, so I used to do her at home, because she was lovely, and really just a simple girl”, or the late Sharon Tate, who was also a client. “I was so devastated when I heard what had happened. My God Sharon was such a beauty.”

Jo Hansford is now a family business, with her daughter Joanna MD. Those eight members of staff have grown to 90, the brand has its own product range, and her client base today is vast, with some – the ones Hansford affectionately calls “our hair miles clients” – flying in from all over the world to get their colour fix.

Then there was the MBE she was awarded for services to the industry in 2011. With typical understatement Hansford murmurs: “Turns out founding a company around hair colour wasn’t such a bad idea after all.”