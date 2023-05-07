What does funny look like? 4 Kiwi comedians describe their on-stage style

Has Johanna ever dressed to pay homage to another iconic comedian? “If you could call Cheryl West an iconic comedian then - yes.”

What does funny look like? Like all performers, what a comedian chooses to wear onstage can immediately signal a perception (that may be subverted via comedy) or eventually become recognisable, whether it’s deliberately casual, an uptight suit or a bold colourful statement.

Think of John Mulaney’s conservative tailoring, Tiffany Hadish’s white Alexander McQueen dress reworn to the point of becoming a bit or Ziwe’s sexy valley girl aesthetic.

So what of our local thriving comedy scene and its relationship with fashion? As the NZ International Comedy Festival kicks off, four funny people share their approach to on-stage style.

James Nokise

I want my performance clothes to convey the message: normality in expression. I never want my clothes to look like a costume.

I tend to dress smart casual, though I’ll ramp it up to a suit for special events, and tone it down to sneakers and hoodie for a drop in gig. My onstage outfits used to differ from my everyday life, but as I’ve got older I think I grew into my style a bit, got a stronger feel for it. Probably a little more colour on stage, but I don’t like to stand out when I’m out.

I think for guys, it’s the classic T-shirt, jeans, sneakers would be the stereotype of “comedian style”. That’s the cliche. I did the white T-shirt thing in my poster this year as a bit of a joke. I reckon if you’ve done hospo work, that whole black/white T-shirt look can be a bit triggering, so I try to avoid it.

Supplied James Nokise: “I never want my clothes to look like a costume.”

There’s a psychological aspect to getting a fresh haircut before a season that I’m sure people can relate to. Same deal with trimming my beard. Then as you get older you get these rogue hairs in your eyebrows and ears that are trying to have their own show, and it’s like “Hey! Get on board or get plucked.”

The most stylish comedian, here or overseas? If I had money, it would be me. The kind of suits I would smash out each year would be events. I’m not even sure execs know I’ve worn $25 TK Maxx suits on air, but you work with what you have.

Style’s just a form of expression, so if what you’re wearing is saying to people what you want to say, then don’t be embarrassed by it.

James Nokise’s show Right About Now runs from May 9-13 at Q Theatre, Auckland, and May 16-20 at San Fran, Wellington.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Johanna Cosgrove on her performances looks: “It’s the stage honey, more is more!”

Johanna Cosgrove

My onstage style is chaotic, camp and glamorous. I would never do stand-up in anything less than a fully co-ordinated skin tight black revealing ensemble with a high heel and enough makeup to mummify my face for the next 2000 years.

All my stand-up outfits are sourced from my real life wardrobe. The volume is absolutely turned up for performance wear though - it’s the stage honey, more is more!

The message I’m trying to convey with my performance clothes? That I am hot, as well as extremely funny and deeply intelligent. Triple threat vibes.

What I wear is a massive part of my process. When I’m making theatre I often find that getting the costume right completely informs the character and comedy is no different. The way clothes make you feel - sexy, powerful, restricted and so on - are an extremely important piece of the puzzle in terms of vibe and content and can be a gorgeous visual counterpoint to your material. And that’s complexity girlies.

Beauty is also massive! A gorgeous cake without icing? Get wrecked. Anything less than antique Laurence Olivier theatrical shading is a no from me. We are talking borderline drag. If you don’t know that makeup is a full art form unto itself you’re living under rocks. (Shout out to YouTube and an incredible Wellington drag queen who taught me how to do liquid eyeliner in 2008).

I think there is a general “rule” comedians dress very casually, which is great if that’s your energy but I’ve never been casual in my life so it’s personally not for me. I admire the stage outfits of Joan Rivers, Natasha Leggero, Cat Cohen and every single drag queen to step foot on the stage ever. Classic! Chic! Fun! Sexy!

Johanna Cosgrove’s Hi, Delusion! runs from May 17-20 at Basement Theatre in Auckland and May 23-27 at Bats in Wellington.

Guy Montgomery

For stand-up performances, I dress like I do in my ordinary life! I like to be comfortable and look like I've just walked in off the street. One of the key differences is that I don't wear shorts or sandals on stage, even though in the daytime I love wearing shorts and sandals.

While I've thought about them, hopefully people don't really notice my clothes. I like them to be understated and to try and draw all of the focus onto what I'm saying. It is probably absolute nonsense, but I find if my outfits are plain, there is more room to surprise or wrong foot the audience.I think the style of comedians is as diverse as the people performing.

Supplied Guy Montgomery: “I dress like I do in my ordinary life!”

Some people love dressing up, some people have an outfit they wear for all of their shows because it gives them something less to think about. Everyone does what they want and it rocks! I don't know if comedians as a whole group have a definable style.

I filmed an hour-long special in Australia last year and I enjoyed choosing my outfit for that. I wanted it to look like it could have been filmed at any point from 1990, so I wore a plain red T-shirt (by my favourite T-shirt brand, which is an NZ-based company called Buddy), Levi’s jeans and off white Converse.

When I did the Melbourne Gala last year I wore a Che Diaz T-shirt. Che Diaz is a fictional comedian from the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That…. I thought it would be funny to wear merch for a comedian who doesn't exist and who even in their fictitious universe, is not funny. It was a joke for myself and a very small corner of the internet.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee is on May 26 at Auckland’s Q Theatre.

Supplied Penny Ashton: “I would say my style was perimenopausal Mrs Maisel.”

Penny Ashton

When one is blessed with knockers of abundance when you settle on a good look you stick with it, and so I have been a fan of the 1950s silhouette for a long time now. It accentuates my positives and I may have an entire wardrobe packed with glorious colourful frocks. I like to wear florals, which can be problematic as I don’t love bees. But I would say my style was perimenopausal Mrs Maisel.

As much as I love my stage heels, I do not tend to teeter around the Henderson Mall in them. I do like to wear frocks all the time, but with less 50s petticoats and fishnets and more cowgirl boots and opaque tights. But what I wear onstage versus every day is definitely a similar vibe.

Whatever style of show I am doing, be it live podcasts, poetry, cabaret or one of my theatre shows, the costume and look is something that’s fundamental. I am not so concerned with fashion per se, as I am my look. If I don’t look polished I don’t feel polished. Practicality does come into it, but as a dancer in my youth I can bust out some sick moves with high heels on for sure.

What part does beauty play? For me a shit tonne. I would say the expectations for women to do so are higher for sure. But I do love presenting the best me I can. I dye my hair, have my favourite lipsticks but the best thing about the industry changing is that none of that is in any way necessary to be funny. I just am a total girlie girl and fully fine with that.

Audience expectations can be ridiculous though, once someone yelled at me to lose weight from the audience. I told them to f… off, obviously.

As a committed tight wad, I knew that when I got my wedding dress made I wanted it to be one I could wear again, and am happy to say it’s trotted around a huge number of stages now. It’s a beautiful blue floral 50s silhouette (surprise) with floaty petticoats and I wear it with my wedding shoes, which are sparkly high heel Mary Janes. I have worn it at Womad, hosting awards in Adelaide and swirling round to Style Council’s You’re the Best Thing at our wedding.

Penny Ashton and Justine Smith’s Showy Ovaries Live is on May 20 at Q Theatre, Auckland.