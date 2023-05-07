King Charles' coronation: The best dressed guests

Zoe Walker Ahwa is Stuff’s style editor

What to wear as history is being made, and being recorded by thousands of cameras? King Charles’ coronation was always going to be an occasion for tradition and pageantry, from the royal family to the high-profile international guests.

This is likely to be one of the last high-profile historic royal moments for some time – the young royals are long-married, and the Prince of Wales does not have plans for an investiture, as his father did. So this ceremony was one of the rare occasions for the royals to show off the pomp and ceremony that they do so well, while also trying to reflect modern times.

The dress code called for “business attire”, with guests asked to wear a morning suit or business suit, or day dress. Despite that slightly less formal approach, compared to 1953 at least, there was still plenty of tradition – and hats – on show.

READ MORE:

* The Princess of Wales’s Coronation headpiece is a political hot potato

* Prince William and Princess Kate sip pints at the pub ahead of King Charles' coronation

* Queen Consort Camilla picks Princess Diana's favourite designer Bruce Oldfield for Coronation dress

* Prince Harry will not wear military uniform or robes to Coronation



The week began with the Met Gala, a showcase of over-the-top celebrity fashion, and ended with the coronation, a parade of tradition and spectacle.

A comment on TikTok, showcasing the outfits of royals arriving at a coronation reception for overseas guests in the days before the main event, summed up this week of pageantry: “Met Gala but make it royal”.

It may have lacked the youthful glamour of the Queen’s Norman Hartnell coronation dress in the 1950s, but that really reflects the dress codes of the time.

Herewith some of the most strikingly stylish looks – with the exception of the King, whose many robes, and their symbolic meanings and history, warrants a separate look.

The Princess of Wales

She had a tricky dance of looking regal, without overshadowing the King and Queen. It helped that her formal robes, while striking, kept the focus on tradition rather than fashion (it was requested by the King and Queen that the Prince and Princess of Wales wear them) – but she still managed to create an iconic look.

It’s unsurprising that she opted for her trustworthy designer favourite, Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, who also made her wedding dress and plenty of other looks since. Her ivory caped McQueen gown is another for the history books, featuring silver bullion and thread work embroidery of rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs (representing England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland).

There was much fuss made over whether she would wear a tiara or not, with her floral headpiece a break from tradition. Made by milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen, it features silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery. According to the Telegraph, the headwear “alludes to the flower crowns worn by Queen Elizabeth’s maids of honour at her 1953 coronation”.

The Princess’ jewellery also had nostalgic value: the George VI Festoon Necklace, was made in 1950 and commissioned by King George VI for his daughter the then Princess Elizabeth. It was paired with pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte

Mummy and me, but make it royal. The Princess’ ivory silk dress and matching cape was an adorable version of the Princess of Wales’ Alexander McQueen gown. It was also embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, representing the four nations of the United Kingdom. Her headpiece also matches her mother’s.

Prince Louis

Dan Charity/AP Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the coronation of King Charles III.

According to the Telegraph, Prince Louis’ outfit was created by Savile Row tailor Dege and Skinner – a lace embellished Hainsworth Garter blue doeskin tunic and pants.

Anne, Princess Royal

Princess Anne strode into Westminster Abbey with her signature no-fuss confidence, in the uniform of the Blues and Royals with the Thistle mantle and Thistle collar. “It solves my dress problem,” she said in an interview earlier this week, of her uniform. Her feathered hat somehow managed to be perfectly placed to obscure Prince Harry’s face for the cameras.

Designed by royal favourite Bruce Oldfield, Camilla’s silk ivory gown looked relatively simple on camera but offered plenty of detail on closer look. Gold embroideries reflected the King and Queen’s love of nature, including various wildflowers, and rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock emblems. I’m certain I also saw a golden dog embroidered on the front too.

She paired the gown with the Coronation Necklace, originally made for Queen Victoria in 1858 and made of 25 graduated brilliant diamonds with a 22.48 carat diamond pendant, known as the Lahore Diamond. Queen Elizabeth II also wore it for her own coronation in 1953.

Penny Mordaunt

The lord president of the privy council had social media abuzz with her prominence in the ceremony, and her bold ensemble: a caped dress and headband. The dress is by London brand Safiyaa, and features custom gold fern embroidery – a reference to the Privy Councillor's uniform.

She told Politico that she “felt it wasn’t right” to wear the traditional black-and-gold court dress, and wanted “to come up with something that is modern and will give a firm nod to the heritage”.

Jill Biden

Jacob King/AP Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey.

The US First Lady arrived in a simple cornflower blue skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, a showcase of American design. Attending with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who wore yellow, the duo represented the colours of the flag of Ukraine – more fashion diplomacy.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

While there was plenty of designer, luxury fashion on show, some of the most interesting outfits were of traditional dress - a showcase of the global power gathered at Westminster Abbey. Queen Jetsun Pema wore a traditional kira and King Jigme Khesar a Bhutanese Gho.

Phil Noble Chris Hipkins arrives at the coronation.

There will be some who felt his outfit was too casual for such a historic occasion, but the prime minister looked dignified – and relatable – in his Barkers suit and tie from Auckland-manufacturer Parisian. Personally I think he would have looked silly in traditional morning dress.

He wore his suit with a kākahu created by Gerry Williamson of Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club, gifted to the New Zealand embassy in Paris for ceremonial events.

Katy Perry

WPA Pool/Getty Images Katy Perry leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony.

Before performing at the coronation concert, she arrived at Westminster Abbey with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful wearing a pink skirt suit and choker by Vivienne Westwood. It’s a subversive take on the prim and proper skirt suit, made from leatherette from the Westwood fabric archives.

The Duke of Sussex

Here’s an example of a custom suit made using expert tailoring techniques. The three-piece suit was made by Kim Jones for Dior (the Duchess of Sussex has worn lots of Dior, so this makes sense for Harry), and is made from black wool and mohair. It features a tailcoat, double-breasted vest, trousers, shirt and a chic but somewhat surprising grey tie.

Queen Letizia of Spain

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Spain at the coronation.

One of the most stylish royals (she wore a green Victoria Beckham dress to a pre Coronation event at Buckingham Palace the day before), for the coronation proper she stood out in a bold pink embroidered skirt suit by Carolina Herrera and a saucer-like hat.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Another elegant royal known for her love of luxury fashion, Queen Rania embraced the trend for pastels with a custom dress by Tamara Ralph in lemon yellow. Note the modest take on the off-the-shoulder design, with bow detail.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Her royal purple ensemble is a study in matchy-matchy. The coat dress (royals love a coat dress) is by Soren Le Schimdt, paired with Gianvito Rossi heels and a Jane Taylor London headband and veiled headpiece.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla

Couple dressing that actually looks cool. Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland, explained on Instagram that he and his wife wanted to use the occasion to showcase Scottish designers. His kilt jacket is by Slanj, and features hand embroidered paisley patterns and Slanj Spirit of Glasgow tartan. Nadia’s incredible look is by Siobhan Mackenzie, and features a full-length kilt, fitted bodice and cape - it’s made with a merino wool and silk blend, with the designer explaining that it is a subtle nod to the King’s patronage of the Campaign for Wool. It’s trimmed with hand-sewn ostrich feathers.

Lionel Richie

“Well dressed is appropriately dressed," wrote the singer's stylist Dave Thomas, and this morning suit nails the job. It's a custom suit by Esclot London, worn with a Lockhatters hat, Garrard White Rose brooch and cufflinks.

Emma Thompson

I was surprised to not see more Emilia Wickstead on some of the royals - the New Zealand-born, London-based designer is a longtime favourite, and she really understands the balance of modesty and fashion. This red floral coat on Emma Thompson was one of the few Wickstead looks at the coronation, paired with black satin bejewelled pumps by Roger Vivier.

Julie Bishop

Australians love race day fashion, and I think it gives them an understanding of British ceremonial dress too. Case in point, this tasteful look from Julie Bishop: the dress is by Australian brand Zimmermann and the fascinator by Nerida Winter, both mainstays of Aussie event dressing.