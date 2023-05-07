Kate's headband is far from a flower crown. The result is rather wonderful

The Princess of Wales opted for a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece made with silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork in three-dimensional embroidery.

To tiara or not to tiara…?

Speculation has been rife for days as to whether the Princess of Wales would break with tradition and wear flowers in her hair or whether she would opt for a dazzling array of diamonds like her forebears.

The answer lies somewhere between the two: a beautiful Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece made with silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork in three-dimensional embroidery.

The Princess of Wales's hair has been styled in a meticulous updo, and the leaf-like design is pinned across her head in thick rows of glowing silver foliage. Princess Charlotte is wearing a simpler version of her mother’s headpiece.

British milliner Jess Collett has been working in the industry for 25 years designing headpieces for Ascot, summer weddings and formal occasions.

For the coronation, she has teamed up with Alexander McQueen – the brand that made the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte’s dresses – to create headpieces that both complement their gowns and references King Charles’ love of nature.

It is certainly a point of difference to the 1953 coronation, where all royal women wore tiaras. Unsurprisingly, jewellery watchers have been concerned the headpiece would be more festival than fabulous, and a wasted opportunity given how rarely coronations take place.

“In 1963, Queen Elizabeth, the late Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and all the other ladies in the royal box were in diamond tiaras with no hard stones,” says jewellery expert Vincent Meylan.

“By not following suit, it is certainly a major departure from what we were expecting.”

David Cliff/AP The choice of headpiece feels very far from a traditional flower crown.

And yet the result is rather wonderful. Against her brunette hair, the silver bullion and threadwork glows – and this feels very far from a traditional flower crown.

The Princess of Wales is already bedecked in jewels – wearing the three-strand George VI festoon necklace and the late Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl-drop earrings – and a headpiece such as this one softens her overall look.

It also shows that she has carefully selected her clothes to illustrate her loyalty to the King, who has wanted to bring his passion for nature and sustainability to the fore and to dial back the monarchy’s historic taste for dazzling jewellery.

Choosing a headpiece rather than a tiara has one other benefit: it has allowed her to match her entire outfit with that of her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, who is too young to wear any hard stones.

Yui Mok/Getty Images The added benefit of a headpiece? The ability to match with Princess Charlotte.

For Collett, this is a triumphant end point to more than a decade of hoping to see her work displayed at a major royal occasion.

In 2011, at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, she made a hat for mother-of-the-bride Carole Middleton who, at the last minute, decided to wear something else.