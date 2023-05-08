Lunchtime Shop: Puffer jackets for the whole family

Wearable winter warmers for every member of your whānau.

A winter style staple, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone in this country who doesn’t have some variation of a puffer jacket in their wardrobe.

Easy-wearing, athletic and durable, they are the outerwear option that does it all. If you need to upgrade yours, here are options the whole family will enjoy pulling on.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: Auto fragrances to cover that weird smell in your car

* Lunchtime Shop: 10 thongs worth showing off

* Lunchtime Shop: 10 statement scarves to wrap up in

* Lunchtime Shop: Cute hair accessories under $25



Cotton On recycled puffer jacket, $85

Available in a range of peppy colours, Cotton On’s bouncy puffer comes with a detachable hood, for extra versatility. This style is available in sizes up to a 3XL and can be personalised for a small fee.

The Warehouse ‘Young Original’ puffer vest, $35

A padded vest is a good way to add a warm layer to kids who are always on the go, without restricting their movement. This eye-catching version is filled with recycled polyester.

Country Road reversible puffer vest for dogs, $109

Don’t leave the dog out of your puffer posse. As well as looking very cute, this reversible canine puffer jacket keeps your four legged friend warm and dry during winter walks.

Crywolf kids ecopuffer, $130

Fabricated with a fibre made from recycled water bottles, this lightweight and fast-drying jacket adds warmth to littles without adding weight to their smaller frames.

Lululemon ‘wunder puff’ cropped vest, $269

The relatively simple silhouette of this puffer vest belies a selection of clever design features. There are zippered internal and external pockets, a hidden phone sleeve and a cinchable hem that lets you customise the shape and keep out cold blasts.

Huffer track puffer jacket, $250

Low profile, cropped and fashion forward, Huffer’s latest water-resistant puffer is the sort of thing you’ll wear for years to come. The large front pockets are lined with Tricot to keep hands toasty on days when you forget your gloves.

New Balance training stadium jacket, $130

A long-line cover all puffer for when you need maximum coverage. This is the sort of jacket you bundle up in and brave the elements.

Checks quilted down vest, $260

This lemon yellow vest is made with a lighter down filling, making it ideal for layering under a jacket or over jumpers.

Nike high-pile fleece jacket, $300

Take cosiness to the next level with this cuddly option. High-pile fleece adds extra insulation to this already-warm synthetic down filled puffer.

Ruby ‘cloud’ puffer, $429

With a stand-up collar, removable hood and zip and snap dome closures down the front and at the hood, this oversized jacket from the local brand provides a sturdy line of defense against winter chills.

Wynn Hamlyn puffer jacket, $1100

A luxury option, but local designer Wynn Hamlyn’s innovative puffer jackets are made in collaboration with Wisewool, a Kiwi company dedicated to restoring value to New Zealand Strong wool.

The coarse natural wool fibres that pad this jacket can be removed, allowing you to re-shape the stuffing to maintain optimal puff, or wear the coat as a lightweight shell instead.