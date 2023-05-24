What people are really buying in stores this winter

Fashion trends can be a bit of a dark art of seeing what designers are releasing here and overseas, what's happening on social media, and/or looking into the future and guessing what’s going to be big news when it comes to what we wear.

But often, it’s the people on the ground, in stores, that really know how people are really dressing and what will be big for the season ahead.

With that in mind, we wanted to see what’s flying off the shelves as we go into the winter months, talking to an array of local boutique owners and buyers about what their top sellers are right now – from warming knits to layering options galore.

Winter layering

“The mountains surrounding Wanaka saw their first big snow covering of the season recently, and right on cue our store was humming with locals and visitors alike searching out cosy knits, winter dresses and coats to get them through the next few wintery months in warm style!

People have been drawn to local designer pieces, including the gorgeous plaid dress from Sylvester and botanical prints from Obi, teamed effortlessly with chunky Italian mohair knits, vibrant coloured merino sweaters from Ricochet ($289) and coats from easy wear label Tuesday. It’s all about keeping warm with a statement.” – Rachel Wilson, Bella of Wanaka co-owner

Unsplash Winter shopping trends, according to local retailers.

Cosy knits

We, and our customers, love Arthur Apparel’s ‘Greetings’ cardigan ($310) because it's fun and irreverent, but ticks all the boxes for a Wellington (and New Zealand) customer – a perfect layering piece on these tricky weather days. – Martha Craig, Wanda Harland owner and buyer

Simple sneakers

“Veja continues to be a top-selling brand at Good as Gold coming into winter. There are plenty of meaningful reasons why customers choose to purchase a pair over other footwear brands on the shelf. At face value, good design is at the forefront, but upon digging a little deeper, it's clear to customers that the brand's ethos around sustainable manufacturing isn't just a spiel, and we're stoked to have customers who value that and shop accordingly.

The Veja Campo in white and black ($270) is a bestseller this season. It’s a universally stylish silhouette that customers reach for in the pursuit to simplify everyday dressing - as they're a sleek and tidy addition to any outfit.” – Raghavendra Ponnuchetty, Good as Gold store manager and buyer

Winter fleece

"People are currently picking up winter pieces from our Japanese outerwear brand TAION. We offer a range of vests, overshirts, and jackets that are all down-filled and super versatile.

In particular, I’ve seen customers gravitate towards the Boa Reversible Jacket ($350). It has a quilted side and, on the reverse, a deep pile fleece. I’d say it’s been popular because it offers warmth and two ways to wear the garment, so you have the ability to style it in different ways." - Dom Ellett, Indigo & Provision owner

Bold trench coats

“In preparation for our chilly New Zealand winters, we have seen a flurry of purchases in outerwear – with on trend strong colour contrasts. Of real interest to our customer is the classic trench – it is perfect for layering and a great staple in every woman's wardrobe, with it being such a practical, trans-seasonal piece,

I love the alluring colours on offer: Camilla and Marc ‘Idra’ trench in meadow green ($1020), Anna Quan ‘Madden’ coat in dusty blue and, my personal favourite, our Ralph Lauren Polo reversible ‘Balmacaan’ coat in khaki.

My style tips for this winter: pair the old with new, style your timeless pieces with a modern print, try pattern on pattern and create interest and dimension by mixing different textures of fabric together.” – Leigh Rheeder, Ballantynes fashion stylist

Seasonless layering pieces

“We have almost completely sold out of the NOM*d printed mesh top ($250) in both pink and black. Lucky we have just enough fabric left to do a recut which is happening right now. The power mesh is seasonless, layered either underneath or pinafore or knitwear over the top of it, there are long sleeved tees and dresses along with vests.

Our most popular brand is NOM*d, of course, apart from that our new drop of Rick Owens Dr. Martens shoes and the new Solomon platform sneakers by Comme Des Garçons.” – Margi Robertson, Plume owner