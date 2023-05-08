King Charles' coronation concert: The best-dressed guests

Residents of Gloucester Road in Central London host street parties to mark the Coronation weekend and take part in the Big Lunch event with people drinking champagne and decorating their street. .

The eagerly awaited coronation concert unfolded at Windsor Castle on Monday (NZ time), with members of the royal family, celebrities, and 20,000 spectators enjoying a star-studded line-up.

The concert featured sets by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, alongside recorded cameos by Tom Cruise, Bear Grylls and Winnie the Pooh.

A-list guests enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, leading a parade of stylish attendees that captivated the crowd. From the Princess of Wales to Katy Perry, these were the best-dressed faces from the event.

READ MORE:

* Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to join King's coronation concert

* Coronation of King Charles III: Where to watch the big event

* Coronation concert singers will include Take That, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli



Paloma Faith

Pool/Getty Images Paloma Faith backstage at the show.

A show-stopper gown by Vivienne Westwood with a subtle political message. Singer Paloma Faith paired her Westwood gown with a T-shirt emblazoned with ‘climate’ (fitting, given King Charles’ long-term environmental focus), and an Atsuko Kudo latex top.

The Princess of Wales

The Princess played her role sporting a fitted, royal red suit by Alexander McQueen with jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Kate often re-wears her signature look, and had previously sported this sleek ensemble for the Shaping Us campaign launch last January. It follows on from her coronation gown, also by McQueen.

Leon Neal The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte were a gorgeous mother-daughter duo.

Princess Charlotte

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales won hearts over with her chiffon dress from Self-Portrait, a favourite brand of her mother’s.

The beautiful cream dress included a scalloped collar with an adorable black bow, while the young Princess kept warm with a white coat from Amaia Kids.

Katy Perry

WPA Pool/Getty Images Katy Perry stunned in a gold gown.

A leading contender for the look of the night. The 38-year-old Firework singer wore a shimmering, voluminous gold corseted dress, with oversized sleeves and matching earrings. The look was created by Vivienne Westwood, with the brand saying it was inspired by the 18th century and meant to exude “baroque grandeur”.

Viewers praised her for the triumphantly bright dress, with many on UK Twitter noting its similarity to a Quality Street gold foil wrapper.

Tiwa Savage

The Nigerian singer brought her best to the coronation concert stage during her Keys to the Kingdom performance in a stunning emerald green dress by Nigerian designer Lanre da Silva.

The green theme – one of the colours of the Nigerian flag – continued in her shimmering acrylic nails and large earrings. She also accessorised with layered necklaces and multiple rings.

Andrea Bocelli

WPA Pool/Getty Images Andrea Bocelli gave a sauve show.

The Italian tenor nailed a perfect balance of suave and regal in a blue suit blazer and black bow tie, as he performed You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside Sir Bryn Terfel.

Stella McCartney

The fashion designer delivered a heartfelt ode to the natural beauty of the UK for her part in the concert, and brought signature flair to the evening in her label’s oversized tartan blazer in grey and leather trousers.

Lionel Richie

The musical icon enjoyed a 20,000 strong sing-along to his greatest hits, arriving onstage in a black leather ensemble, paired with a white, sequin-encrusted blazer.

Nicole Scherzinger

Yui Mok Nicole Scherzinger sparkled in a midnight blue gown with silver accessories.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer hit a high note with this sheer gown onstage for her performance, cutting a royal figure in midnight blue.

The velvet dress featured a panel at the bodice which sparkled throughout the evening, and was cinched at the waist, with a dramatic train. Scherzinger accessorised with diamond necklace, earrings, and rings.